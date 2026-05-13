Roissy-CDG ranked among world's most polluting airports, ADP defends its roadmap
The T&E think tank claims that France's primary airport ranks 7th among the world's most polluting aviation hubs. It warns that ADP's expansion project could further increase the site's carbon footprint by 2050... For its part, ADP defends 'an ambitious decarbonization trajectory'.
Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport generated 14.7 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 emissions in 2023, ranking it 7th among the world's highest CO2-emitting airports, according to the 'Airport Tracker 2024' study published by ODI Global in collaboration with T&E (Transport & Environment) and the ICCT (International Council on Clean Transportation).
The report further specifies that an expansion project submitted by Aéroports de Paris (ADP), the site operator, aims to increase the airport's capacity from 82 to 105 million passengers per year by 2050, with an estimated 28% rise in polluting emissions compared to a no-build scenario.
The study also indicates that the combined activity of the Parisian airports Roissy-CDG, Orly, Le Bourget, and Beauvais generated three times more CO2 emissions in 2023 than the city of Paris itself. Take-offs and landings reportedly produced over 6,300 tonnes of nitrogen oxides (NOx).
ADP's position
For its part, ADP indicated last year that it anticipates a traffic increase of approximately 19% between 2019 and 2050, representing around 592,000 aircraft movements per year (passenger and freight), while the number of passengers handled would grow by roughly 38% compared to 2019, reaching the 105 million mark by 2050.
Regarding Roissy-CDG airport, ADP states it is targeting a 40% reduction in fine particulate matter emissions and a 22% decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, relative to 2019 levels.
By 2050, ADP aims for 'significant additional reductions across all pollutants, with greenhouse gas emissions down 85% compared to 2019'.
The group also highlights its intention to transform Roissy-CDG into a 'low-carbon energy hub' through electrification, the greening of ground operations, the implementation of a geothermal well, and infrastructure designed to accommodate hydrogen-powered aircraft, as well as the ramp-up of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Furthermore, ADP has committed to a clear decarbonization trajectory, with 'net zero' targets certified by the independent SBTi body in October 2024.
1,300 airports emit 1 billion tonnes of CO2
On a global scale, flights departing from the 1,300 analyzed airports generated 1,022 Mt of CO2 in 2023, the T&E study continues. If aviation were a country, it would be the world's 5th largest emitter, the report's authors claim.
According to their investigation, the airports generating the highest CO2 emissions in 2023 were Dubai (23.2 Mt), London Heathrow (21 Mt), Los Angeles (18.8), Seoul Incheon (16.8), New York JFK (16.8), Hong Kong (15.1), followed by Paris CDG (14.7). Frankfurt (14.4 Mt), Singapore (14.3), and Doha (14) complete the top 10.
In early afternoon trading, ADP shares were down approximately 0.8% in Paris.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2025, the Group handled more than 107 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 272 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (31.1%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (30.7%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (5.1%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (33.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
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