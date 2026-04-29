Sage has just announced a deepened agreement with Amazon Web Services, and the expanded pact is a sign of where business software is heading. The promise is that small firms will get AI agents inside their ledgers. The risk is that another layer of corporate life becomes dependent on a few giant cloud platforms.

Sage, the Newcastle-born accounting-software group, has widened its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to push "agentic AI" into finance, payroll and compliance tools used by small and mid-sized businesses. Announced today at Sage Future in San Francisco, the deal will put Sage Developer Solutions on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and make partner-built AI tools available through AWS Marketplace.

Sage and its partners want software agents to handle routine financial work: matching invoices, chasing anomalies, preparing cash-flow forecasts, processing payroll and helping with compliance reports. For small firms, which often lack IT departments and rely on overworked finance managers, that is a plausible use case. The tedious, rules-heavy corners of accounting are precisely where automation tends to look most useful.

The announcement is also part of a larger shift. For decades Sage's franchise was built on helping smaller companies digitise paperwork. The company says it began in 1981 after David Goldman sought to automate estimating and basic accounting at his printing business - it listed in London in 1989 and entered the FTSE 100 in 1999. Now the challenge is different: persuading customers to move from familiar desktop systems to cloud-native software that can host AI functions.

Agentic AI, in this context, means software that can not only generate text or answer questions, but also take steps across a workflow. In finance, that could mean gathering documents, checking rules, escalating exceptions and drafting actions for human approval. Business software is moving from systems of record to systems that recommend, execute and learn from transactions.

Britain's AI moment is broad but uneven

The UK has long had strengths in AI research and enterprise software, but it has often struggled to turn technical advantage into large domestic technology platforms. On one hand, British companies such as Sage can use American cloud infrastructure to reach customers faster, build with more reliable tools and avoid spending years duplicating plumbing that already exists. On the other, the deeper AI becomes embedded in business processes, the more power accrues to the large US firms that provide compute, model access, marketplaces and developer platforms.

The UK government has tried to answer this with a mixture of enthusiasm and industrial policy. Its 2026 update to the AI Opportunities Action Plan says it has designated five AI Growth Zones, recorded £68bn of pledged investment since January 2025 and increased AI compute capacity tenfold between 2024 and 2025. Such measures are designed to stop Britain from becoming merely a sales office and talent pool for foreign technology giants.

But sovereignty is easier to discuss than to deliver. Agentic AI depends on cloud scale, foundation models, data access, integration tooling and trust frameworks. Few British firms can control all of those layers. Sage's wager is therefore pragmatic: rather than attempting to own the whole AI stack, it is trying to own the customer relationship and the financial workflow, while using AWS for infrastructure and distribution.

The small-business test

For small and mid-sized businesses, the value of the collaboration will be measured in error rates, implementation time, auditability and price. Many smaller firms have heard years of promises about digital transformation. They are looking to AI to reduce late payments, improve payroll accuracy, and make tax and reporting processes less painful.

This is where Sage has an advantage. Accounting software is sticky, regulated and close to the daily anxieties of business owners. If AI agents can be embedded into familiar workflows with clear controls, they may spread faster than standalone AI tools. AWS Marketplace could also simplify procurement for businesses that already buy software through Amazon's cloud channel.