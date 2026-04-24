The construction materials specialist is trading flat after reporting a 2.3% decline in revenue in local currencies for the first quarter, a drop that was nevertheless less pronounced than expected. This performance was driven by a solid month of March across all geographies, following unfavorable weather effects in Europe and North America.
The group was supported by strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region (9.0%), while Europe remained close to break-even. Conversely, the Americas weighed on activity, hit by adverse weather conditions and the slowdown in new construction.
Management still expects organic growth to return to positive territory starting in the second quarter. However, a recovery in the United States is not anticipated before the second half of the year due to base effects. The usual seasonality between the first and second halves could be atypical this year, owing to the normalization of weather effects from the second quarter onwards.
At the same time, the group continues to strengthen its profile with three acquisitions in construction chemicals, a growth business, as well as the opening of 11 new production lines, primarily in high-growth regions. It also finalized the divestment of its ventilation systems distribution business in the Nordic countries.
Regarding costs, the group remains confident in its ability to achieve a positive price/cost effect over the year. Inflation is expected to be around 5%, mainly linked to energy costs (with hedging estimated at approximately 75%) as well as resins and chemicals. Other raw materials should have a more limited impact due to their mineral nature. In this returning inflationary environment, the group has announced further price increases.
Despite a mixed macroeconomic environment and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, Saint-Gobain confirms its 2026 targets, aiming for an EBITDA margin above 15%, with a first half penalized by extreme weather conditions in Europe and North America.
Analysts remain broadly positive: Bank of America, with a 'buy' rating on the stock, highlights re-rating potential linked to margin improvement, cash generation, and operating leverage, while Oddo BHF, with an 'outperform' rating, points to a gradually improving business momentum.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.4%), Northern Europe (28.7%), Americas (27%), and Asia/Pacific (10.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.