Saint-Gobain: Analysts remain confident despite Q1 decline

The construction materials specialist is trading flat after reporting a 2.3% decline in revenue in local currencies for the first quarter, a drop that was nevertheless less pronounced than expected. This performance was driven by a solid month of March across all geographies, following unfavorable weather effects in Europe and North America.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/24/2026 at 10:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group was supported by strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region (9.0%), while Europe remained close to break-even. Conversely, the Americas weighed on activity, hit by adverse weather conditions and the slowdown in new construction.



Management still expects organic growth to return to positive territory starting in the second quarter. However, a recovery in the United States is not anticipated before the second half of the year due to base effects. The usual seasonality between the first and second halves could be atypical this year, owing to the normalization of weather effects from the second quarter onwards.



At the same time, the group continues to strengthen its profile with three acquisitions in construction chemicals, a growth business, as well as the opening of 11 new production lines, primarily in high-growth regions. It also finalized the divestment of its ventilation systems distribution business in the Nordic countries.



Regarding costs, the group remains confident in its ability to achieve a positive price/cost effect over the year. Inflation is expected to be around 5%, mainly linked to energy costs (with hedging estimated at approximately 75%) as well as resins and chemicals. Other raw materials should have a more limited impact due to their mineral nature. In this returning inflationary environment, the group has announced further price increases.



Despite a mixed macroeconomic environment and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, Saint-Gobain confirms its 2026 targets, aiming for an EBITDA margin above 15%, with a first half penalized by extreme weather conditions in Europe and North America.



Analysts remain broadly positive: Bank of America, with a 'buy' rating on the stock, highlights re-rating potential linked to margin improvement, cash generation, and operating leverage, while Oddo BHF, with an 'outperform' rating, points to a gradually improving business momentum.