Saint-Gobain climbs as RBC spots a buying opportunity
The building materials specialist is among the top gainers on the CAC 40 index on Tuesday morning, buoyed by an upgrade from RBC. The broker views the stock's recent underperformance as an attractive entry point to return to a 'buy' stance.
Around 10:30 a.m., shares in the French construction materials giant were up 0.9% at over 78 euros, while the CAC 40 edged up less than 0.1% over the same period.
RBC announced this morning that it has upgraded its rating on the stock from 'sector perform' to 'outperform', while maintaining its price target at 95 euros.
One of the sector's most compelling plays
Analysts at the Canadian bank highlighted a risk/reward profile that has become more attractive following the recent share price pullback, particularly given (1) the group's pricing power, as evidenced by its price trajectory over the 2021-2024 period, (2) a less unfavorable environment in the U.S. roofing market, and (3) a robust balance sheet allowing for accretive M&A activity.
Saint-Gobain is still down nearly 10% year-to-date, while the European STOXX construction index has gained more than 1%.
This decline has brought its valuation to a 41% discount compared to its peers, RBC noted, compared with a 10-year average of 39%. According to the North American firm, this makes it one of the most attractive stocks in the sector.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.4%), Northern Europe (28.7%), Americas (27%), and Asia/Pacific (10.9%).
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