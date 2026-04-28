Saint-Gobain climbs as RBC spots a buying opportunity

The building materials specialist is among the top gainers on the CAC 40 index on Tuesday morning, buoyed by an upgrade from RBC. The broker views the stock's recent underperformance as an attractive entry point to return to a 'buy' stance.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/28/2026 at 04:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 10:30 a.m., shares in the French construction materials giant were up 0.9% at over 78 euros, while the CAC 40 edged up less than 0.1% over the same period.



RBC announced this morning that it has upgraded its rating on the stock from 'sector perform' to 'outperform', while maintaining its price target at 95 euros.



One of the sector's most compelling plays



Analysts at the Canadian bank highlighted a risk/reward profile that has become more attractive following the recent share price pullback, particularly given (1) the group's pricing power, as evidenced by its price trajectory over the 2021-2024 period, (2) a less unfavorable environment in the U.S. roofing market, and (3) a robust balance sheet allowing for accretive M&A activity.



Saint-Gobain is still down nearly 10% year-to-date, while the European STOXX construction index has gained more than 1%.



This decline has brought its valuation to a 41% discount compared to its peers, RBC noted, compared with a 10-year average of 39%. According to the North American firm, this makes it one of the most attractive stocks in the sector.