Telhanorte, which operates 27 stores and a logistics center, primarily in the State of São Paulo, employs approximately 1,650 people and generated nearly 180 million euros in revenue in 2025. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the first half of 2026.

This divestment is part of Saint-Gobain's strategy to strengthen its business profile, in line with the objectives of its 'Lead & Grow' plan.