Saint-Gobain finalizes exit from Brazilian distribution market

The group has announced the signing of a definitive agreement with the Brazilian firm Tauá Partners for the sale of Telhanorte, its construction materials distribution chain.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/04/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Telhanorte, which operates 27 stores and a logistics center, primarily in the State of São Paulo, employs approximately 1,650 people and generated nearly 180 million euros in revenue in 2025. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the first half of 2026.



This divestment is part of Saint-Gobain's strategy to strengthen its business profile, in line with the objectives of its 'Lead & Grow' plan.