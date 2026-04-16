SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company is caught in a valuation puzzle: while the company rides the infrastructure wave with accelerating cargo volumes and expanding service capabilities, the market remains skeptical. The shares are trading at a steep discount despite the Kingdom's ambitious push to become a regional logistics hub.

Published on 04/16/2026 at 04:40 am EDT - Modified on 04/16/2026 at 04:58 am EDT

Saudi Arabia's freight and logistics sector is experiencing a dramatic transformation, evolving from a regional player into a strategic global hub. Anchored by the Vision 2030's ambitious $133.3bn (USD) infrastructure investment, the Kingdom is reimagining its role in international trade corridors.

With its geographic sweet spot linking Asia, Europe, and Africa, Saudi Arabia is building multimodal networks that promise faster transit than traditional Suez routes, while bonded-zone e-commerce hubs slash customs clearance to under two hours—a gamechanger for cross-border fulfillment.

This modernization drive is delivering tangible growth: the market surged from $27.1bn in 2025 to an estimated $28.7bn in 2026 and is on track to reach $37.8bn by 2031 at a 5.7% CAGR, as per Mordor Intelligence, a market research and intelligence firm.

Yet challenges temper the optimism: a looming 663,000-worker shortage by 2030 threatens to shave 110bp off growth, as Saudization mandates and shift-hour caps inflate line-haul rates by 7%. The $100bn Gulf Railway land-bridge promises to bypass Suez congestion and trim Mumbai-Europe transit by eight days, but limited FMCG wagon capacity may delay full realization.

With 59 inland logistics centers spanning 100 million sqm under Public Private Partnership concessions and Riyadh Dry Port processing 950,000 TEUs annually, the Kingdom's ambition to reduce logistics costs to 6% of GDP is steadily reshaping Middle Eastern supply chains through automated clearance and modern infrastructure.

Amid this landscape, SAL stands as Saudi Arabia’s national logistics champion, anchoring the Kingdom’s air cargo ecosystem. Operating through three segments: Ground Handling, Logistics, and Logistics Zones, it enables cargo movement through 19 airports nationwide. With nearly one million tons of cargo handled annually, over 140,000 sqm of cargo terminals, 45,000+ sqm of warehouses, more than 200 customers, and a workforce of more than 2,600 employees, SAL anchors the Kingdom’s logistics ambitions.

Flying high

SAL closed FY 25 with revenues of SAR 1.7bn (c. $450m), up 5% y/y, reflecting a steady return to normalized growth after an exceptional 2024 base. The final quarter told a stronger story, with Q4 25 revenue rising 25% y/y to SAR 509m. Growth was driven by seasonal strength in Ground Handling volumes, continued double-digit expansion in Logistics, and improved revenue quality from expanded service offerings and new customer wins.

Operational leverage translated revenue momentum into robust earnings. EBIT reached SAR 727m, up 2.5% y/y, with an EBIT margin of 42.6%, contracting by 85bp despite disciplined cost control and efficiency gains. Net profit grew even faster, rising 5.6% y/y to SAR 698m. Higher volumes, productivity improvements, and strong margin management—particularly in Ground Handling—underpinned earnings growth despite ongoing investment in logistics capabilities.

Market skepticism

Despite the company's robust operational progress, investors have turned cautious, sending shares down 5.7% and trimming market capitalization to SAR 13.7bn (USD 3.7bn). The valuation disconnect is striking: the stock now trades at a forward P/E of 19.4x based on 2026 earnings estimates, a steep discount from its three-year historical average of 26.5x.

Yet the Street remains noncommittal, with all five analyst ratings locked at 'Hold'. A consensus target of SAR 179.4 suggests a modest 4.9% upside from the current price (SAR 171.4). Analysts see potential, forecasting that shares could climb to SAR 196.1, delivering 14.4% gains if optimism prevails.

Tailwinds meet turbulence

SAL's trajectory mirrors the Kingdom's logistics ambitions—poised to capitalize on infrastructure spending and rising cargo flows as Vision 2030 reshapes regional trade routes. Yet the company must navigate mounting headwinds: acute workforce shortages threaten operational scalability.

Competition is intensifying as foreign carriers gain market access, and execution risks loom around infrastructure timelines and capacity utilization. The valuation gap suggests investors are pricing in these uncertainties, waiting for clearer signals that growth momentum can outpace the structural challenges ahead.