Sam Altman accuses Elon Musk of attempting to seize control of OpenAI

Appearing before an Oakland federal court, Sam Altman has dismissed Elon Musk's allegations that OpenAI betrayed its founding mission to serve the public interest. The OpenAI CEO instead contends that the billionaire himself sought to take control of the company for personal profit. This litigation, stemming from a lawsuit filed by Musk in August 2024, could have significant ramifications for OpenAI's future as the firm prepares for a potential IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion.

Elon Musk accuses OpenAI and Sam Altman of leveraging his $38m investment to pivot a non-profit organization into a profit-making enterprise. The Tesla and SpaceX chief is seeking approximately $150bn in damages, alongside the removal of Altman and Greg Brockman. During his testimony, Sam Altman denied any "betrayal" and maintained that Musk had never opposed the creation of a profit-making structure. He further asserted that Musk had at one point demanded a 90% stake in OpenAI, a proposal that had made him "extremely uncomfortable."



The trial highlights deep-seated divisions amongst major tech figures regarding the future of artificial intelligence. OpenAI argues that Musk was fully aware of the company's restructuring plans prior to his departure from the board in 2018 and now regrets exiting the venture before its meteoric rise. Furthermore, OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor revealed that the company received a takeover bid in February 2025 led by xAI, Elon Musk's own AI firm, a move he deemed inconsistent with the arguments presented in the lawsuit.