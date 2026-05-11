Week after week, the markets are following a familiar script: geopolitical deadlock, AI sweeping all before it, and Wall Street ending up with yet another batch of records. In the coming days, US inflation and the summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing will dominate the agenda.

US indices have now risen for six consecutive weeks. Since their late-March lows, the S&P 500 has rallied by more than 15% and the Nasdaq by more than 25%. Investors remain fixated on a single theme: buy AI, then buy some more AI. That explains why the gap between US and European equities is widening again. On Friday, the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 1%, the Dow Jones ended flat and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.35%. It is a perfect snapshot of investing in the AI era.

The continuing fallout from the war in the Middle East once again shows the market's ability to move on. The comparison with last year's tariffs is obvious. The market sell-off was quickly erased and indices resumed their upward march, even though the tariffs stayed in place. True, Donald Trump eased the burden a little, but 2025 still ended with US trade barriers at their highest level in a century. In 2026, the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, yet US indices have still rediscovered their forward momentum. Had I laid out this year's scenario for you on 1 January, you would hardly have bet on the S&P 500 being up 8% and the Nasdaq up 16%. Nor, for that matter, would you probably have backed oil at more than USD 100 a barrel. What matters is the direction of travel.

Over the weekend, Iran submitted a counter-proposal to the United States on the Middle East peace plan. A few hours ago, Donald Trump dismissed it as unacceptable. Brent crude moved back from USD 101 to USD 105 a barrel. The saga drags on, though the episodes are beginning to look rather similar. Costly oil works its way into every part of the economy. The longer it goes on, the worse it gets. For now, however, Wall Street is proving increasingly resilient to geopolitical shocks. That is mainly because the US economy appears barely affected. On Friday, the United States reported April job creation well above expectations. It was the first time in a year that the US economy had created jobs for two months in a row. Beyond that report, every statistic published in recent weeks points in the same direction: the US economy is in good shape, the labour market remains solid and corporate earnings are dazzling, especially at companies benefiting from the vast sums being poured into AI.

I have already bored you senseless with the almost unbelievable rise in US corporate earnings in the first quarter. The figure climbed again after last week's round of results. On average, earnings per share for S&P 500 companies are up 27.7% year on year, according to FactSet. That is remarkable. Every sector apart from Healthcare, which is being squeezed by White House policy, is putting in a robust performance. But the truly spectacular contribution comes almost entirely from Technology, where earnings per share are up 50.7%. Strip out Nvidia and Micron, and that rise falls, if I can put it that way, to 28.5%. AI-powered semiconductor companies saw quarterly earnings grow by 99% year on year. Beyond that windfall, the season has also been flattered by exceptional items. Hyperscalers booked huge unrealised gains on their investments in AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Those gains accounted for as much as a third of their first-quarter profits, or USD 53bn, as the Alphaville article we cited last week noted, and Fortune had previously reported the same point. The ability to book huge capital gains on companies for which you are simultaneously funder, customer and supplier has two names. Genius when everything is going well. Ponzi when things start to go wrong.

In this environment, the Fed can afford to take comfort from the labour market and focus on the other half of its mandate: inflation. The timing is neat, since inflation is the first major event of the week, with the US consumer price index, CPI, due on Tuesday and the producer price index, PPI, on Wednesday. China got the ball rolling overnight, and the least one can say is that things are changing there because of energy prices. Annual inflation accelerated to 1.2%, compared with forecasts of 0.8%, while producer prices jumped 2.8% year on year, against expectations of 1.5%.

China and the United States will also be in focus this week, but together this time, with Donald Trump's visit to Beijing on Thursday and Friday. The last visit to China by a US president dates back to 2017. The president in question was, of course, one Donald Trump. The two leaders are expected to discuss tariffs, the war in Iran and Taiwan, among other issues. The summit is unlikely to produce any major breakthrough, but the mere fact that the world's two largest powers are talking is already good news. And should a big contract emerge from it, Boeing aircraft, say, entirely at random, Donald Trump would have a trophy to bring home.

Among the other stories worth watching at the start of the week:

Vladimir Putin said he believes the war in Ukraine is nearing its end, amid rumours that the EU could reopen negotiations with Russia.

The United Kingdom and France are organising a multinational meeting on the mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Benjamin Netanyahu said the war in Iran will not be over as long as Tehran retains nuclear capabilities.

In India, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption to avoid shortages.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, under pressure, is due to deliver a major speech on Monday.

A US Senate committee is due to examine the long-awaited cryptocurrency bill next week.

On the corporate calendar, a few big names are still due to report, even though more than four-fifths of major Western companies have already published their first-quarter results. Siemens Energy, Cisco, Allianz and Applied Materials are among those expected. Several Asian companies will also join the reporting season, including Tencent, Alibaba, Mitsubishi Heavy, SoftBank and Kioxia.

In Asia-Pacific, Chinese equities are shining. The mainland Shanghai Composite index has hit an 11-year high. South Korea is continuing at a blistering pace thanks to AI-linked stocks such as Samsung and SK Hynix, gaining another 5%. Elsewhere, the picture is far more mixed: Japan is down 0.2%, Australia 0.6% and India 1.5%. European futures are uncertain.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: China's monthly and yearly inflation rates along with the PPI; in the United States, existing home sales and their monthly change; in Canada, the Bank of Canada's Market Participants Survey. See the full calendar here.

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