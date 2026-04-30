Group revenue stood at EUR 457m, down 3.0% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025 (-4.1% on a like-for-like basis, following the integration of RG Bricolage as of 21 November 2025).
Revenue for the Trading business came in at EUR 367m, a decline of 4.7%. DIY revenue rose by 4.8% to EUR 89m. On a like-for-like basis, it fell by 1.3%, impacted by a market that remained challenging, particularly in January and February.
'In an economic and geopolitical environment that remains highly disrupted and uncertain, the Group is beginning to see signs of improvement across its various markets. It is also continuing to roll out its commercial momentum across all its territories,' the group stated.
SAMSE is No. 2 in France in the trading of construction material. The group also develops DIY materials for individuals. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of building materials (80.6%): tile, ceramics, lumber, floor coverings, wood floors, toilets, etc. for professionals in the building, wood, and public works sector;
- distribution of DIY materials (19.4%): owned, at the end of 2025, a network of 37 outlets under the L'Entrepôt du Bricolage brand.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.