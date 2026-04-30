Samse revenue down 3% in Q1 2026

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/30/2026 at 12:20 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Group revenue stood at EUR 457m, down 3.0% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025 (-4.1% on a like-for-like basis, following the integration of RG Bricolage as of 21 November 2025).



Revenue for the Trading business came in at EUR 367m, a decline of 4.7%. DIY revenue rose by 4.8% to EUR 89m. On a like-for-like basis, it fell by 1.3%, impacted by a market that remained challenging, particularly in January and February.



'In an economic and geopolitical environment that remains highly disrupted and uncertain, the Group is beginning to see signs of improvement across its various markets. It is also continuing to roll out its commercial momentum across all its territories,' the group stated.