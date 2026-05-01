Sandisk shares fell by over 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday, despite quarterly results and guidance that far exceeded expectations. The market appears to be engaging in profit-taking following an exceptional stockmarket run, with the share price having skyrocketed 364% YTD, hitting a new annual high of $1,115 during normal trading hours.

The flash storage specialist posted revenue of $5.95bn for Q3 2026, up a staggering 250% y-o-y, and above the $4.72bn expected by Wall Street. Adjusted EPS came in at $23.41, well above the consensus of $14.62. Momentum was primarily driven by data centers, where revenue grew by 233% Q/Q, fueled by AI-related storage demand and a much better pricing environment.



Profitability followed suit, with a gross margin of 78.4% and non-GAAP operating income of $4.22bn. CEO David Goeckeler described the quarter as an "inflection point," marked by a shift toward higher-value markets and the signing of new multi-year agreements with customers.



Sandisk also issued guidance above expectations, targeting revenue of $7.75bn and $8.25bn for the coming quarter, against the $6.62bn expected, with adjusted EPS of $30 to $33, well above the $23.38 anticipated. The central question now concerns the sustainability of this surge in prices and margins in a NAND market that is historically highly cyclical.