SAP is accelerating its enterprise AI strategy with a strategic investment in n8n, the Berlin-based startup specializing in workflow orchestration and AI agents. The deal values n8n at $5.2bn, more than doubling its valuation from less than a year ago, while accompanied by a multi-year commercial partnership.

The agreement provides for the native integration of n8n into Joule Studio, SAP's environment dedicated to agent creation within its SAP Business AI platform. The startup boasts 1.7 million active monthly developers and builders, over 1,400 enterprise customers, and more than 1,000 integrations covering business tools, databases and AI models.



This announcement is part of a broader move unveiled at the Sapphire conference, where SAP introduced "Autonomous Enterprise", a new suite consolidating its data, cloud, artificial intelligence and automation functions. It aims to help customers contextualize their data and deploy AI agents across finance, human resources, procurement, supply chain and customer relations.



To expand this architecture, the German group is also strengthening its technological ecosystem with Anthropic, whose Claude model becomes available as a foundation model for its AI platform, as well as with Amazon Web Services for integration between SAP Business Data Cloud and Amazon Athena. Partnerships with Google Cloud and Microsoft are also expected to facilitate inter-agent communication, both within and outside the SAP ecosystem.



Following a solid Q1 in the cloud, this offensive aims to reposition SAP at the heart of critical business processes, at a time when software vendors remain under pressure amid fears of AI-driven disruption.