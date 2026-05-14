Chronic regional oversupply and a silent collapse in export revenue have trapped Saudi Cement Company in a brutal price war. Will this prompt disgruntled investors to dump the stock?

Saudi’s construction materials sector is heading into FY 26 with the same old issue.

The region is tackling a crazy big pipeline of infrastructure, real estate, tourism, and industrial projects. Thanks to the massive Vision 2030 push, real GDP shot up by around 4% y/y into late 2025 because money and investments are pouring in. Plus, there’s an active project backlog of over 1.7 trillion US dollars.

Cement, a real-time proxy for construction activity, continues to grow in demand. However, according to official data, capacity utilisation remains in the low 70% range. This matters in FY 26 and beyond.

Saudi Cement Company is stuck right in the thick of this. One of the largest producers in the country today, its success is directly tied to the construction cycle. But the company can't just jack up prices because every other factory is also sitting on extra supply and fighting for the same buyers. Therein lies the problem.

Losing ground

Saudi Cement Company just posted Q1 26 numbers that tell a story of shrinking revenue but disciplined cost control. It’s hard to tell if management is playing good defense or just getting lucky. Revenue dropped 8.5% y/y to Saudi Arabian Riyal 382.8 million in the last quarter from SAR 418.2m in Q1 25.

Profits mirrored the drop. Net income slipped 7.6% to SAR 100m in Q1 26 down from SAR 108.5m y/y.

Exports did most of the damage, with the quarter collecting SAR 77.6m, sharply down 26.9% y/y from SAR 106.0m. Losing SAR 28.5m in export revenue in one year is more than a blip.

The management does not explicitly spell out or confirm the exact reasons for the foreign business drag in their official statement but in its 2025 Annual Financial Report, it pointed to lower average selling prices and lower income from associates for the overall profit drop.

The company is conserving liquidity while demand (especially exports) weakens. Cash and equivalents jumped 67.8% to SAR 73.8m in Q1 26 from SAR 44.0m in FY 25, which is a meaningful liquidity cushion.

Falling out of favor

The market isn’t buying the stability story. At SAR 33.0, the stock is down 21.6% over the past year and still well below the 52-week high of SAR 42.4. This suggests fading investor expectations.

The valuation reflects that reset: The SAR 5.0bn market cap (USD 1.5bn) puts it at 13.3x forward earnings based on potential FY 26 earnings, compared to 15x over the past two years. Sure, that’s cheaper but the market is pricing in slower growth or sustained revenue pressure.

Analysts are mildly optimistic. Three of five analysts still vote for a “Buy”, and two give it a “Hold” rating. The implied upside to the SAR 39.3 target (+19.2%) looks decent on paper. But that spread feels more like hope than conviction.

The management sure has some work to do. When your stock is down over 20% and trading at a lower multiple, the burden of proof is now on the company to show this isn't the start of a longer decline.

Cracks in the story

The export collapse—down 26.9% to SAR 77.6m—is the flashing red light here. Saudi Cement Company is hemorrhaging foreign sales with no disclosed explanation, which suggests either pricing got undercut, logistics costs spiked, or buyers found cheaper alternatives.

The ongoing Middle East conflict isn't helping. Regional trade routes are disrupted and construction projects across neighboring markets are stalling or getting shelved entirely.

Domestically, the 2.2% decline signals weak construction demand in Saudi Arabia, which matters because local sales anchor the business. The Bahrain unit is already losing money, and depreciation at SAR 52.1m annually means aging assets need replacement eventually.

Management is hoarding cash instead of investing, which looks prudent now but could mean falling behind competitors on efficiency or capacity when markets recover.