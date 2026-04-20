SCBSM acquires the "Saint Frères" building in Paris

SCBSM, a real estate investment company listed on Euronext Paris, has announced the acquisition of the property located at 34-36 rue du Louvre and 112 rue Saint-Honoré in Paris (1st arrondissement).

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/20/2026 at 03:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Group's portfolio now comprises over 550 million euros of "prime" assets in the heart of Paris.





With dual frontage on both rue du Louvre and rue Saint-Honoré, the building enjoys a prime location. This acquisition is a continuation of the investments made by SCBSM over the last 5 years, which focus on prestigious and highly sought-after addresses: boulevard des Capucines, boulevard Haussmann, boulevard des Italiens, and avenue de l'Opéra.





Beyond its architectural merits, the asset carries a strong historical heritage: it was built at the end of the 19th century by the industrial flagship "Saint Frères" to serve as its headquarters.





The asset represents a total floor area of approximately 8,200 sqm (including 6,600 sqm of superstructure), offering volumes and a layout particularly well-suited to the current standards of major occupiers. The building is home to blue-chip tenants.