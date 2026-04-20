The Group's portfolio now comprises over 550 million euros of "prime" assets in the heart of Paris.
With dual frontage on both rue du Louvre and rue Saint-Honoré, the building enjoys a prime location. This acquisition is a continuation of the investments made by SCBSM over the last 5 years, which focus on prestigious and highly sought-after addresses: boulevard des Capucines, boulevard Haussmann, boulevard des Italiens, and avenue de l'Opéra.
Beyond its architectural merits, the asset carries a strong historical heritage: it was built at the end of the 19th century by the industrial flagship "Saint Frères" to serve as its headquarters.
The asset represents a total floor area of approximately 8,200 sqm (including 6,600 sqm of superstructure), offering volumes and a layout particularly well-suited to the current standards of major occupiers. The building is home to blue-chip tenants.
SCBSM acquires the "Saint Frères" building in Paris
SCBSM, a real estate investment company listed on Euronext Paris, has announced the acquisition of the property located at 34-36 rue du Louvre and 112 rue Saint-Honoré in Paris (1st arrondissement).
Published on 04/20/2026 at 03:58 am EDT
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share