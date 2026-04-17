Scentre Group's Westfields are buzzing. Not one to rest on their laurels, the company is playing the long game by turning their massive footprints into neighborhoods. Here's why this property giant is still the king of the concrete jungle, at least in Australia.

The Australian retail real estate sector was open for business in 2025, and how!

The broader Australian commercial real estate market finished the year strong, with retail stealing the spotlight from struggling office and living sectors. According to market perspectives research by Jones Lang LaSalle Research, the total retail transaction volumes surged 20% to 11.3 billion Australian Dollars. Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, noted that investors are flocking to top-tier malls for that reliable income.

Psst: For those curious, 2026 is projected to be a year of "cautious recovery" as retailers scramble for floor space that may likely drive rents through the roof.

Scentre Group is leading the charge, as retailers capitalize on the intense demand for premium physical space. Their 42 Westfields saw a record 540 million visits in 2025, hitting a 99.8% occupancy rate. Despite high interest rates, shoppers dropped a record AUD 30bn last year.

The company has tied 80% of its rent contracts to inflation (so when prices go up, its income automatically rises too), acting as a built-in shield for its income. Now, it is pivoting to "community hubs," planning more than 16,000 apartments on-site and pouring AUD 240m into a fancy Westfield Bondi overhaul.

These strategies and property upgrades are paying off where it matters most: the bottom line.

Pay day

In FY 25, Scentre Group’s total revenue was AUD 2.7bn, a 1.8% increase from AUD 2.6bn in the prior year. Its statutory profit skyrocketed 69.4% to reach AUD 1.8bn, compared to AUD 1.1bn the year before. About AUD 456m came from valuation gains within their property portfolio, which also helped push their net profit margins to 66.2%.

The company’s Funds from Operations (FFO), a key proxy for cash flow, increased by 4.9% to AUD 1.2bn. They hope to pay out roughly 18.4 cents per share in dividends to shareholders.

They made bank through two main lanes: the Property Investment segment, which raked in AUD 2.7bn (up 3.3% y/y) from rent at 42 Westfields with a record 99.8% occupancy; and Management & Construction, which grew 6.3% to AUD 55.5m via fees from AUD 2.2bn in new joint ventures. However, the stock price is still catching up to that peak performance.

The price gap

Scentre Group’s stock is currently trading at AUD 3.5 with a 12-month gain of 2.6%. While the stock is currently sitting below its 52-week high of AUD 4.3, its market capitalization stands at AUD 18.4bn (USD13.2bn).

Valuation metrics appear steady. The forward P/E ratio for FY 26 is 15x, aligning closely with its historical two-year average of 14.6x, suggesting the stock is valued relative to its recent past.

When it comes to dividends, projected yields point to 5.2% for FY 26, rising to 5.8% by FY 28. Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic among the 11 experts covering the stock, with five "Buy" ratings and six "Hold" ratings, reflecting its potential growth.

A tall order?

Since they own and operate Westfield malls in Australia and New Zealand, the obvious hiccup is the shift toward online shopping. If people stop hitting the pavement for their gear, retailers might struggle to pay rent.

Then there’s the interest rate hurdle; as a REIT, Scentre Group carries a fair bit of debt. So when rates climb, borrowing costs bite into profits. Figure in the general cost-of-living squeeze. If folks are tightening their belts, luxury spending at the mall is usually the first thing to go. Plus, keeping those massive, high-end properties modern and shiny requires constant, expensive capital reinvestment.