Semco Technologies retreats as TPICAP Midcap downgrades following recent rally

Semco Technologies shares are trading lower on the Paris Bourse this Monday, weighed down by a rating downgrade from TPICAP Midcap following the stock's recent re-rating.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/11/2026 at 08:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At around 2:00 pm, shares in the manufacturer of components for next-generation semiconductor production were down 0.9% at 53.3 euros, a decline broadly in line with the wider Paris market (-1.1%).



In a research note released this morning, TPICAP Midcap announced it has lowered its recommendation to 'hold' from 'buy', arguing that the recent market rally has pushed the share price to valuation multiples deemed 'demanding'.



The electrostatic chuck (eChucks) specialist has gained more than 89% since the start of the year, bringing its total rise to over 142% since its IPO in July 2025.



Solid fundamentals, but stretched valuation



The brokerage nevertheless raised its price target from 40 to 52 euros, reflecting a significant upgrade to its top-line projections.



This new scenario incorporates a 2025-2036 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%, well above industry standards (10%), while remaining deliberately conservative compared to the company's historical performance (>22% over 2016-2025).



While this outlook still excludes high-potential growth drivers currently undergoing customer validation, the investment bank stated it has raised its margin sequence, as profitability has already reached levels originally targeted for 2028.