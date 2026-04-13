Semco Technologies unveils stellar 2025 results

The French semiconductor specialist has posted robust annual results for 2025, validating the success of its initial public offering. Driven by the surge in artificial intelligence and 5G networks, the company has outperformed all its financial and operational targets.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/13/2026 at 12:24 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Growth fueled by "eChucks"

Group revenue surged 31.5% to 34.7 million euros, surpassing the initial target of 33 million euros. This momentum was underpinned by the commercial success of its "eChucks" (strategic thermal clamping components), which are now in mass production for 17 major clients, up from 15 last year.



Profitability at industry-leading standards

SEMCO maintains a robust financial profile with an EBIT margin of 40.7% of revenue, exceeding previous guidance. Net income reached 10.1 million euros, representing a net margin of nearly 30%, while cash holdings stood at 10.2 million euros as of December 31, 2025, compared to 7 million euros a year earlier.

In a clear sign of confidence, the company will propose a generous dividend payout representing 45% of net income, well above the 30% initially pledged during the IPO.



2028 targets reaffirmed

Against this backdrop, the company has reaffirmed all targets announced at the time of its listing. By 2028, it aims for revenue exceeding 55 million euros, a dividend payout ratio above 30%, and an EBIT margin in excess of 40%.