SergeFerrari Group reorganizes Swiss site, to record exceptional charges in H1

Innovative composite fabrics specialist SergeFerrari Group has reached a new milestone in its industrial optimization plan. The group has announced its intention to cease PET yarn production at its Tersuisse site in Switzerland, while repatriating warping operations to France.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/27/2026 at 12:02 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

SergeFerrari Group is accelerating its industrial reorganization by unveiling a major restructuring project for its Tersuisse plant in Emmenbrücke, Switzerland. This site, which specializes in the production of high-tenacity PET (polyethylene terephthalate) yarns, currently employs 62 people.



Outsourced sourcing for increased flexibility and financial impacts



In response to increasingly volatile economic cycles, the group has opted for flexibility. PET yarn production at the Swiss site is expected to be halted in favor of external sourcing. SergeFerrari specified, however, that this decision does not constitute a technical withdrawal: the group will retain the intellectual property and technological control of its specialty yarns.



To secure its value chain, the company plans to transfer warping activities (weaving preparation) to its La Tour du Pin site in Isère. This repatriation aims to maintain key expertise at the heart of the group's French industrial ecosystem.



This decision is expected to result in exceptional charges in the first half of 2026, with a limited cash impact, but should favorably affect operating profitability while reducing capital employed starting in 2027.