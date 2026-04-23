ServiceNow reported quarterly results that slightly beat expectations, although its stock tumbled over 12% in after-hours trading as investors grew concerned over the impact of the Middle East conflict on its operations. The group posted adjusted EPS of 97 cents, just beating the 96 cents anticipated, on revenue of $3.77bn, up 22% y-o-y. Net income reached $469m, marking a slight increase.
The negative market reaction is attributed to a slowdown in subscription revenue growth, linked to delays in signing major contracts in the Middle East. This impact is estimated at approximately 75bp. Subscription revenues nevertheless came in at $3.67bn, marginally above forecasts, but proved insufficient to reassure investors regarding short-term momentum.
Despite these uncertainties, ServiceNow raised its 2026 guidance, now forecasting subscription revenues of between $15.74bn and $15.78bn. The group is also pressing ahead with its artificial intelligence strategy, boasting a rapidly growing portfolio that could exceed $1bn. Simultaneously, it is ramping up investments, notably with the $7.75bn acquisition of Armis and the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud.
ServiceNow, Inc. is specialized in the development of digital workflow solutions. The group delivers applications to automate the IT operations of companies, optimize employee workflows, improve business processes, etc.
Net sales by revenue source are divided between sales of subscriptions (97%) and professional services (3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (62.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (25.6%) and other (11.5%).
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