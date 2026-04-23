The negative market reaction is attributed to a slowdown in subscription revenue growth, linked to delays in signing major contracts in the Middle East. This impact is estimated at approximately 75bp. Subscription revenues nevertheless came in at $3.67bn, marginally above forecasts, but proved insufficient to reassure investors regarding short-term momentum.

Despite these uncertainties, ServiceNow raised its 2026 guidance, now forecasting subscription revenues of between $15.74bn and $15.78bn. The group is also pressing ahead with its artificial intelligence strategy, boasting a rapidly growing portfolio that could exceed $1bn. Simultaneously, it is ramping up investments, notably with the $7.75bn acquisition of Armis and the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud.