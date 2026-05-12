SES confirms guidance as shares continue to soar

Following a nearly 40% rally in the share price since the start of the year, the group's quarterly results were under close investor scrutiny. Would the upward trajectory persist? The answer is currently a resounding yes: the stock is gaining more than 7% this morning on the back of a solid set of figures.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/12/2026 at 04:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

SES has unveiled revenue growth of 80.5% at constant exchange rates (+3.1% on a like-for-like basis) to 847 million euros, beating the consensus estimate of 828 million euros, driven by the consolidation of Intelsat since July 2025.



Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA reached 404 million euros, up 57% at constant exchange rates on a reported basis and 5% on a like-for-like basis, again surpassing the consensus target of 362 million euros.



'Networks revenue grew by 106% year-on-year, supported by growth in mobility (+207.8% year-on-year, including the positive impact of a contract restructuring in aviation) and the government segment (+50.7%)', notes Saïma Hussain, the analyst in charge of the stock at AlphaValue. Additionally, 'the Media business grew by 42.9% year-on-year, in line with expectations', she adds.



Moreover, in-flight connectivity saw strong momentum during the quarter with the deployment of SES's multi-orbit in-flight connectivity system on nearly 600 aircraft, notably including a partnership with Boeing for the factory integration of the multi-orbit system across all the American aircraft manufacturer's planes.



Ultimately, SES reported signing 306 million euros in new contracts and renewals during the quarter.



Earnings under pressure but guidance confirmed



'The first quarter of 2026 marks a solid start to the year for SES as a combined company, with focused execution across our Networks and Media businesses, reinforcing our confidence in our strategy and remaining consistent with our reiterated financial outlook for 2026', emphasizes CEO Adel Al-Saleh.



However, the indicators are less buoyant on the earnings front: the group recorded a net loss (group share) of 16 million euros for Q1 2026, a far cry from the 29 million euro profit recorded a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, net profit came in at 14 million euros, down 66.5% year-on-year, weighed down by higher depreciation and amortization related to the Intelsat acquisition as well as increased financing costs.



Regarding the outlook, SES confirms its 2026 targets: the group anticipates revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be stable year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates. Capital expenditure is still expected to be around 700 million euros, including IRIS² and the first phase of the future meoSphere network.



Oddo BHF maintains its rating



Reacting to this publication, Oddo BHF confirms its 'underperform' rating on SES shares, with an unchanged price target of 5.20 euros.

According to the broker, the recent rebound in the share price (+19% in one month) is mainly explained by speculation surrounding a possible spectrum sale in the United States, a scenario already factored into its valuation with a 75% probability of a 100 MHz spectrum sale.



The research firm remains concerned, however, about sector fundamentals as competition between mega-constellations continues to intensify, particularly against Starlink in fixed data services.



The note also highlights that revenue from video activities, the group's core business, continues to deteriorate with an 11% decline in the first quarter of 2026, while fixed data services revenue fell by 17%.



Oddo BHF nevertheless notes an improvement in margins, with EBITDA exceeding expectations and continued solid momentum in government services and satellite mobility, without calling into question its negative stance on the stock.