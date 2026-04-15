Lockheed Martin's helicopter subsidiary is betting on modularity to transform the Black Hawk into a multi-mission platform, delivering both operational and economic gains.

Lockheed Martin has announced the launch of new weapons kits for the Black Hawk helicopter, aimed at broadening its operational scope to include missions such as air assault, close air support, medical evacuation, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and tactical transport.



These kits allow a single aircraft to be transformed into a multi-role platform, thereby reducing the need for distinct fleets and lowering acquisition and maintenance costs. Two configurations are offered, including close air support or precision strike capabilities, featuring a modular architecture that allows for future upgrades.



A key advantage lies in the rapid reconfiguration, which can be completed in just 3 hours, providing increased flexibility for armed forces in the field.



According to Rich Benton, Vice President and General Manager of Sikorsky, "these kits provide a single, versatile, and combat-proven platform, allowing for the maintenance of a high level of operational readiness."



The kits will be available through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs or via Direct Commercial Sales (DCS), with integration notably handled by PZL Mielec in Poland.



The stock has posted a gain of approximately 26% since the beginning of the year. It is expected to open slightly lower (-0.2%) at the Wall Street opening.