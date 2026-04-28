On a constant currency and perimeter basis, sales were bolstered by performance in the Americas (+11.7%) and the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), which grew by 4.9%. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales returned to growth (+2.6%), while in France, they fell by 13%. This domestic downturn was weighed down by sluggish consumer spending, a reduction in the store network, scaled-back promotional activity, and a high base of comparison.