SMCP reports sharp decline in French sales

In the first quarter, the group behind the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and Fursac brands saw its revenue retreat by 3.2% to 287.2 million euros, representing a 0.8% decline on an organic basis.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On a constant currency and perimeter basis, sales were bolstered by performance in the Americas (+11.7%) and the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), which grew by 4.9%. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales returned to growth (+2.6%), while in France, they fell by 13%. This domestic downturn was weighed down by sluggish consumer spending, a reduction in the store network, scaled-back promotional activity, and a high base of comparison.