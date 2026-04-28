On a constant currency and perimeter basis, sales were bolstered by performance in the Americas (+11.7%) and the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), which grew by 4.9%. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales returned to growth (+2.6%), while in France, they fell by 13%. This domestic downturn was weighed down by sluggish consumer spending, a reduction in the store network, scaled-back promotional activity, and a high base of comparison.
SMCP S.A specializes in the design and marketing of men and women's luxury clothing and accessories. The products are sold under Sandro (50% of net sales), Maje (38.2%), Claudie Pierlot and Fursac (11.8%). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales in department store corners (30%);
- sales in company-owned stores (28.3%);
- online sales (16.4%);
- sales in outlet stores (13%);
- sales to local partners (10.3%);
- sales to affiliated stores (2%).
Products are fabricated by subcontractors.
At the end of 2025, the products were marketed through a network of 1,630 stores worldwide (including 1,227 company-owned stores) and via the Internet.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (33.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (35.4%), the Americas (15.8%) and Asia/Pacific (15%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.