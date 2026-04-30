Société Générale kicks off 2026 with enhanced profitability
Société Générale has reported a first-quarter 2026 group net income up 11.3% (on an organic basis) to nearly EUR 1.70 billion, representing a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 11.7%, compared with 11% a year earlier.
Also on an organic basis, gross operating income rose by 17.7% to nearly EUR 2.78 billion, reflecting a 4.1-point improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 60.9%, with operating expenses down 2.6% and a 4.4% increase in net banking income to nearly EUR 7.11 billion.
Net banking income grew by 10.7% in French Retail Banking, Private Banking and Insurance, and by 2.9% in Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, but fell by 0.5% in Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
Société Générale's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.5% at the end of March, approximately 325 basis points above the regulatory requirement, including a -6 basis point impact related to the consolidation of Bernstein's operations in the United States.
'Our revenues are resilient, our costs continue their structural decline and our cost-to-income ratio continues to improve, allowing us to post a level of profitability well above our annual target', summarized CEO Slawomir Krupa.
'The methodical and rigorous execution of our strategic plan allows us to move forward with confidence in achieving our 2026 objectives, driven by the ambition to strengthen Société Générale's position among leading European banks', he continued.
Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows:
- financing and investment banking (37.7%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.;
- retail banking in France (33.4%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 137 billion in assets under management in 2025), and provides insurance services, online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com);
- provision of international specialized financial and insurance services (15.6%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance;
- international retail banking (13.3%).
At the end of 2025, Société Générale managed EUR 519.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 454.5 billion in current credits.
Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (44.4%), Europe (34.9%), the Americas (10.2%), Asia and Oceania (5.6%) and Africa (4.9%).
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