Société Générale limits losses, bolstered by UBS and share cancellation
Despite being weighed down by a bearish environment for European banking stocks, Société Générale managed to curb its decline this Friday, slipping just 0.6% to around 69 EUR, supported by upbeat commentary from UBS analysts and a share cancellation.
Banking stocks are struggling across Europe this Friday, particularly in Paris where Crédit Agricole is down 1% and BNP Paribas has shed 1.8%, with the latter trailing at the bottom of a CAC 40 index that has retreated 0.8%.
Banks are pulling back in the wake of several major U.S. peers such as JPMorgan Chase (-2.7%), Bank of America (-1.6%), and Goldman Sachs (-1.2%) the previous day, amid a resurgence of risk aversion following recent events in the Gulf.
'Indeed, there has been a clear escalation in recent hours, with U.S. strikes on targets in Iran in response to Iranian fire on three U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz,' Deutsche Bank noted this morning.
'And in return, Donald Trump posted that 'we will hit them much harder, and much more violently, in the future, if they don't sign their deal, FAST!'', the German bank continued in its note.
UBS commentary supports Société Générale
Nevertheless, Société Générale has managed to limit its decline to just 0.6%, a performance in line with the broader Paris market, aided by positive remarks from UBS. The Swiss bank reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on the stock, with a price target slightly raised from 85.4 EUR to 86.1 EUR.
'We see truly significant value in Société Générale, provided that management holds the line on costs, capital, and capital expenditure during its September Capital Markets Day (CMD),' the bank stated.
Shares cancelled on Thursday to reduce capital
Furthermore, Société Générale announced on Thursday evening that its Board of Directors had decided on April 29, under authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 22, 2024, to reduce its share capital on May 7, 2026.
The banking group has thus proceeded with the cancellation of 7,329,781 shares that had been previously repurchased. Consequently, Société Générale's share capital is now composed of 744,394,214 ordinary shares.
Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows:
- financing and investment banking (37.7%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.;
- retail banking in France (33.4%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 137 billion in assets under management in 2025), and provides insurance services, online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com);
- provision of international specialized financial and insurance services (15.6%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance;
- international retail banking (13.3%).
At the end of 2025, Société Générale managed EUR 519.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 454.5 billion in current credits.
Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (44.4%), Europe (34.9%), the Americas (10.2%), Asia and Oceania (5.6%) and Africa (4.9%).
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