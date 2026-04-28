According to the annual report from energy think tank Ember, low-carbon sources covered the entirety of the 849 TWh increase in global electricity demand. Consequently, fossil fuel generation saw a slight decline of 38 TWh, or 0.2%, despite continued growth in overall demand.

Solar energy accounts for the bulk of this breakthrough, with output surging by 636 TWh (+30%) to reach 2,778 TWh in 2025, single-handedly meeting 75% of the additional demand. Wind power added 205 TWh, meaning these two technologies combined absorbed nearly all global growth in electricity consumption.



The report also highlights a symbolic shift: renewables now generate more electricity than coal, accounting for 33.8% of the global mix compared to 33%, marking the first time this has occurred in a century.



However, the next battleground lies in batteries and grids, according to Ember. The think tank estimates that stationary battery costs plummeted by 45% in 2025, while new capacities are already allowing a portion of solar generation to be shifted to evening hours. This momentum shines a spotlight on CATL, BYD, Tesla, and Fluence in the storage sector, as well as Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, ABB, and Eaton on the grid electrification side.



The pace of grid modernization is now becoming one of the primary tests of the energy transition. According to the organization, the growth of solar power can only translate into a sustained decline in fossil fuel plants if infrastructure and storage capacities keep pace.