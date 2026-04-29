Sopra Steria cancels shares and outlines plans for further buybacks

Sopra Steria has announced the cancellation of shares repurchased under its buyback program completed on 28 January, while signaling its intention to launch a new share buyback program of up to 40 million euros in 2026.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/29/2026 at 01:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under the share buyback program executed between 2 October 2024 and 28 January 2025, the IT services group acquired 858,163 shares at an average price of 174.792 euros per share, representing a total investment of 150 million euros.



The Board of Directors, meeting today, has decided to reduce the share capital by cancelling these 858,163 treasury shares (representing 4.18% of Sopra Steria's share capital).



Following this cancellation, the concert party comprising Sopra GMT, the Odin and Pasquier families, individual managers under agreement, and OEP SGMT BV holds 4,557,462 Sopra Steria shares, representing 23.15% of the capital and 33.78% of the theoretical voting rights.



As a result of this cancellation, Sopra GMT has individually and directly crossed above the 20% threshold of Sopra Steria's capital, now holding 20.50% of the capital and 29.91% of the theoretical voting rights.



In line with its capital allocation policy, Sopra Steria plans to launch a new share buyback program in 2026 for a maximum amount of 40 million euros, with the understanding that the shares repurchased would also be earmarked for cancellation.