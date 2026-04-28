Spie bolsters digital services portfolio with acquisition of Artemys

Spie has announced the completion of the Artemys integration, strengthening its digital services offering.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/28/2026 at 05:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The integration of the Artemys group allows Spie ICS to significantly expand its technical assistance capabilities.



Artemys deploys specialized profiles tailored to specific requirements - including technicians, consultants, project managers, and expert engineers - across cloud infrastructure, application design and development, data, cybersecurity, and user services.



In the fields of data and artificial intelligence, Spie ICS and Artemys have developed complementary approaches to address all client challenges: Spie ICS deploys its AI Hub, a secure generative AI platform developed in-house, while Artemys integrates AI directly into clients' business processes and applications.



Spie ICS and Artemys are also combining their expertise to support cloud transformation and migration projects, particularly within the Microsoft ecosystem.



With a strong presence in Normandy and the Paris region, Artemys possesses recognized expertise in the finance, banking, and luxury sectors.



'Our ambition is to continue our growth in a rapidly evolving digital market. Beyond the complementarity of our offerings, we aim, alongside Artemys, to remain at the forefront of technology and establish ourselves as a long-term trusted partner for our clients,' stated Delphine Ferrier, Managing Director of Spie ICS.