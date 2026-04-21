The Swedish streaming pioneer just delivered the best operating year in its history: operating income jumped 61% to 2.2 billion euros, with free cash flow hitting a record 2.9 billion. And yet the stock has shed nearly a third since its spring 2025 peak. Both moves tell the same story.

Two fiscal years have transformed Spotify. In early 2023, durable operating profitability remained elusive. By the end of 2025, revenue stood at 17.2 billion euros, monthly active users crossed 751 million, and paying subscribers 290 million.

Revenue grew 10% as operating income surged 61%. Gross margin expanded 200 basis points to top 32%, operating margin hit 12.8%, and cash generation neared 3 billion euros. Beyond 700 million users, revenue growth structurally outpaces content costs. Pricing is the silent driver: hikes across more than 150 markets in 2025 boosted subscriber contribution without denting acquisition. The prices go through, the subscribers stay.

The handover

The fourth-quarter release was also Daniel Ek's last as chief executive. Thirty-second earnings call, nearly twenty years at the helm, and a step-down on his own terms: he steps up to Executive Chairman, keeping the bulk of the voting rights and a direct hand in long-term strategy, while he hands over operations to Alex Norström and Gustav Söderström, two in-house executives with more than fifteen years each at the company.

For fifteen years, Ek sold a story of construction: ubiquity across more than 2,000 devices, personalization built on the 2014 acquisition of The Echo Nest, the conquest of podcasts and then audiobooks. Every wager bought growth, sometimes at the expense of the bottom line. The period now opening is different: the goal is no longer territory, but margin extraction.

The theme the new team has adopted for 2026, labeled the "year of raised ambition," hinges on one promise: to make Spotify the first media platform users can query in natural language. AI DJ already serves 90 million subscribers across more than 4 billion cumulative listening hours. Prompted Playlists let users describe a mood, an era, a memory, and receive in return a playlist built from their listening history crossed with the cultural trends of the moment. Spotify's competitive advantage does not rest on the technology itself but on the accumulated listening data. Apple, YouTube and Amazon have the technical means. Not the history. Monetizing that edge remains theoretical: AI boosts engagement without producing identifiable revenue. The infrastructure and moderation costs, meanwhile, are already here.

The label toll

At around 530 dollars, Spotify is capitalized at close to 95 billion euros, for an enterprise value near 85 billion after netting out cash. Shares trade at 35 times 2026 earnings and 29 times operating income. The prospective free cash flow yield comes in at slightly more than 4%. Spotify pays no dividend and has no plans to start. Total one-year return is strictly a function of capital appreciation.

The current price already prices in 2026 earnings growth, with the multiple calibrated on that base. If the platform delivers exactly what is expected, the stock will only progress to the extent the market starts pricing 2027 growth. At a 45-multiple, an extension of today's regime, shares could hit 680 dollars, a 28% gain. At 25 times, a reasonable normalization scenario for a growth story whose margins are stabilizing, they would fall back toward 380 dollars, a move of similar magnitude. The amplitude of the bet is symmetric, the probability is not: a 45-multiple rewards acceleration, not stabilization.

In 2025, Spotify paid out 11 billion dollars to music rights holders, an annual record. That is roughly 60 cents of every revenue dollar. The decade of stability caps the margin. Spotify is a distributor whose raw material belongs to others, and which it pays back in cash every month. Paying 35 times earnings for such a model assumes that the verticals layered on top of the user base, audiobooks, programmatic advertising, monetization of creator tools and AI features, will lift gross margin from today's 32% toward the 40% targeted by management. A defensible bet, not a margin of safety.

Two horizons

Two observable catalysts frame the next twelve months. The Investor Day on May 21, 2026 in New York, where the new leadership will have to specify the margin trajectory and the monetization of AI beyond the slogans. And the second half of 2026, during which advertising should pivot to the programmatic regime the platform has been investing in for the past eighteen months.

At 530 dollars, the entry price is more demanding than it looks. At that level, it is no longer growth being paid for, nor profitability, both now visible. It is the pivot to platform status. Daniel Ek has been proven right over twenty years. The next twenty will say whether the model can still deliver what the market expects.