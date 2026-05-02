The French aluminum transformation champion has seen its share price triple since the start of 2025, bolstered by a favorable economic climate.

Constellium's origins trace back to the former aluminum business of Rio Tinto. Upon its IPO in 2013, the company was dual-listed on both the NYSE and Euronext Paris. The US listing was therefore present from the IPO. While the group maintained its corporate headquarters in Paris, it subsequently applied for delisting from Euronext Paris in 2018, citing low trading volumes and the costs associated with a dual listing.

Constellium operates downstream in the aluminum value chain. The group processes, recycles, and manufactures specialized products for various industries. Consequently, its model is significantly less vertical than that of Alcoa, which boasts higher operating margins.

The group primarily sells volume-driven rather than premium products, such as beverage cans or rolled products used in automotive bodies. This segment accounts for 71% of shipments but only 55% of the $262m in EBITDA generated this quarter. Conversely, the Aerospace and Transportation segment adds a different dimension to the investment case. It is vital to the group's profitability, representing 37% of EBITDA from just 1/6 of shipments, thanks to an EBITDA per ton that is nearly three times higher.

Constellium notably supplies Airbus, with whom the group collaborates closely, as well as Boeing and Embraer. These long-standing co-development partnerships provide a degree of protection against competition. In the short term, commercial tailwinds are favorable, with the group noting a progressive destocking in the aerospace sector. In the longer term, Constellium is also indirectly exposed to rising defense equipment spending and could benefit from sustained demand for its military solutions. For the quarter, shipments in the Aerospace and Transportation segment rose by 18%, while EBITDA increased by 24%.

While downstream aluminum stocks have surged since the conflict in Iran, the group is not technically the primary beneficiary given its business model. Constellium should therefore not be bought as a pure play on aluminum price tensions, even if it ultimately benefits from them.

Constellium is also benefiting from two other cyclical factors: tariffs on aluminum imported into the United States and the devastating fire at the site of its main competitor, Novelis (Hindalco Industries), which occurred in September. Ford, a Novelis customer, had even lowered its annual guidance following this event. Production is expected to resume by the end of the second quarter according to the Indian group. Regarding tariffs, rates are very high and can reach 50% for certain products. In its primary market, which represents 40% of sales, Constellium currently enjoys significant pricing power.

This is immediately apparent in the quarterly results. Packaging products are particularly benefiting from the "scrap spread," while automotive rolled products are benefiting from reduced supply in North America, despite a more fragile European environment. In the first quarter, EBITDA for the segment combining packaging and automotive rolled products jumped from $60m to $151m.

This is the commercial momentum currently driving the group. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is now expected to reach between $900m and $940m, with free cash flow projected at $275m. These figures almost exactly match what the group previously anticipated for 2028, showing that the company is currently operating with strong tailwinds.

This is the commercial momentum in which Constellium is currently evolving. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is now expected between $900m and $940m, while free cash flow is forecast at $275m. These are almost exactly the figures the group expects for 2028, a sign that the company is currently progressing with the wind in its sails.