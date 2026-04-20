Stifel initiates coverage on Lumibird with Buy rating, shares climb

Lumibird shares gained 6% on the back of a "Buy" initiation from Stifel, with a 12-month price target of 30 EUR, representing an upside potential of approximately 28% compared to Friday's closing price.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/20/2026 at 04:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the German broker, the French laser technology specialist's stock could more than double over the next five years, driven by a 2.6-fold increase in EPS over the period.



Stifel believes that its exposure to the medical and defense sectors offers attractive growth prospects which, combined with its other business segments, underpin an estimated organic CAGR of approximately 7% for the next five years.



Beyond top-line growth, the broker considers Lumibird well-positioned to deliver solid operating margin expansion and significant free cash flow generation.



Stifel forecasts the operating margin to rise from approximately 11.4% in 2025 to nearly 18% by 2030, translating into a 20% EPS CAGR through 2030, with cumulative free cash flow exceeding 140 MEUR.