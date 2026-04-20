Stifel initiates coverage on Lumibird with Buy rating, shares climb
Lumibird shares gained 6% on the back of a "Buy" initiation from Stifel, with a 12-month price target of 30 EUR, representing an upside potential of approximately 28% compared to Friday's closing price.
According to the German broker, the French laser technology specialist's stock could more than double over the next five years, driven by a 2.6-fold increase in EPS over the period.
Stifel believes that its exposure to the medical and defense sectors offers attractive growth prospects which, combined with its other business segments, underpin an estimated organic CAGR of approximately 7% for the next five years.
Beyond top-line growth, the broker considers Lumibird well-positioned to deliver solid operating margin expansion and significant free cash flow generation.
Stifel forecasts the operating margin to rise from approximately 11.4% in 2025 to nearly 18% by 2030, translating into a 20% EPS CAGR through 2030, with cumulative free cash flow exceeding 140 MEUR.
Lumibird is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, Lumibird designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.
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