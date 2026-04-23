STMicroelectronics reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 0.13 USD for the first quarter of 2026, an 85.7% year-on-year increase. The operating margin rose to 5.5% from 0.4% a year earlier, while the gross margin improved by 70 basis points to 34.1%.
Net revenue for the Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer climbed 23% to 3.10 billion USD (+21.4% excluding the contribution from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business), exceeding the midpoint of its financial guidance range.
According to STMicro, this growth was primarily driven by higher revenues from customer programs in Personal Electronics and Communications Equipment, Computer and Peripherals (CECP).
"In the first quarter, despite macroeconomic uncertainty, we saw an improvement in demand, with solid order bookings and normalized inventory levels in distribution," highlighted President and CEO Jean-Marc Chéry.
For the second quarter, at the midpoint, the company expects net revenue of 3.45 billion USD and an adjusted gross margin of approximately 32.5%. Management confirmed expectations for data center-related revenue to be comfortably above 500 million USD for 2026 and well above 1 billion USD for 2027.
"ST is now strategically positioned to capture the growth potential of new AI-related programs, leveraging specialized technologies to support the evolution of AI infrastructure," explained Jean-Marc Chéry.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
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