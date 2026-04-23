STMicro delivers sharp profitability boost in Q1

STMicroelectronics reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 0.13 USD for the first quarter of 2026, an 85.7% year-on-year increase. The operating margin rose to 5.5% from 0.4% a year earlier, while the gross margin improved by 70 basis points to 34.1%.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/23/2026 at 01:47 am EDT - Modified on 04/23/2026 at 03:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Net revenue for the Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer climbed 23% to 3.10 billion USD (+21.4% excluding the contribution from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business), exceeding the midpoint of its financial guidance range.



According to STMicro, this growth was primarily driven by higher revenues from customer programs in Personal Electronics and Communications Equipment, Computer and Peripherals (CECP).



"In the first quarter, despite macroeconomic uncertainty, we saw an improvement in demand, with solid order bookings and normalized inventory levels in distribution," highlighted President and CEO Jean-Marc Chéry.



For the second quarter, at the midpoint, the company expects net revenue of 3.45 billion USD and an adjusted gross margin of approximately 32.5%. Management confirmed expectations for data center-related revenue to be comfortably above 500 million USD for 2026 and well above 1 billion USD for 2027.



"ST is now strategically positioned to capture the growth potential of new AI-related programs, leveraging specialized technologies to support the evolution of AI infrastructure," explained Jean-Marc Chéry.