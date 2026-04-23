STMicro soars on encouraging guidance

STMicroelectronics shares are jumping over 8%, marking one of the top performances on the CAC 40 this Thursday, propelled by a quarterly release highlighted by encouraging guidance for the current quarter.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/23/2026 at 04:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For its non-GAAP first quarter of 2026, the Franco-Italian group reported EPS up 85.7% year-on-year to 0.13 USD, with an operating margin of 5.5% compared to 0.4% a year earlier, and a gross margin that improved by 0.7 percentage points to 34.1%.



Also on an annual basis, net revenues climbed 23% to 3.10 billion USD (+21.4% excluding the contribution from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business), coming in above the midpoint of its financial outlook range.



According to STMicro, this growth was primarily driven by higher revenues from customer programs in Personal Electronics and Communications Equipment, Computer and Peripherals (CECP).



'In the first quarter, despite macroeconomic uncertainty, we saw an improvement in demand, with solid order bookings and normalized inventory levels in distribution,' highlighted President and CEO Jean-Marc Chéry.



Better-than-expected Q2 targets



For the second quarter, at the midpoint, the semiconductor manufacturer is targeting net revenues of 3.45 billion USD and an adjusted gross margin of approximately 35.2%, compared to pre-publication consensus estimates of 3.18 billion USD and 34.4% respectively, according to Oddo BHF.



The company also confirmed its expectations for data center-related revenue comfortably above 500 million USD for 2026 and well above 1 billion USD for 2027, stating it is 'now strategically positioned to capture the growth potential of new AI-related programs.'



Oddo BHF maintains 'Outperform' rating



'Given the beat on Q2 guidance (under both US GAAP and non-GAAP), we anticipate a positive reaction following this release,' Oddo BHF predicted before the market open.



The research firm, which maintains its 'Outperform' rating and 40 EUR price target, explains that its thesis rests on a combination of recovering growth and strong operating leverage, which is expected to accelerate in the second half.



According to Oddo BHF, STMicro benefits from 'several powerful, low-cyclicality growth drivers (Cloud AI/Silicon Photonics, LEO satellites), where demand exceeds supply, creating upside potential as supply increases.'



'At the same time, cyclical normalization and industrial restructuring provide a credible path for margin and EPS improvement,' the analyst added, further noting a valuation that remains well below that of peers such as Infineon.