Sun Pharma is officially basking in the sun. This domestic titan has swapped the "budget supplier" tag for some high-end specialty pivot. Even with a few regulatory speed bumps and some heavy R&D spend, the strategy is clearly paying off.

Published on 04/14/2026 at 05:43 am EDT - Modified on 04/14/2026 at 06:04 am EDT

The "Pharmacy of the World" flexed some serious muscles in 2025. The Indian pharma industry hit a record turnover of 4.72 trillion Indian Rupees—roughly $50.5bn.

For the first time ever, exports reached $30.47bn, up 9.4% y/y ($27.85bn), as per India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The US remains the biggest client, representing nearly $9bn in exports, a solid 14.29% share.

With the global market projected to balloon from $1.6 trillion to $2.3 trillion by 2030 as per a report by Grand View Research, India is quickly moving past just being a budget supplier.

Leading that charge is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, a domestic titan that’s been busy reinventing itself. The company has spent the year pivoting into a global specialty leader, setting a breakneck pace for what the future of Indian healthcare looks like. This shift has translated into double-digit profit growth for the fiscal year.

Bottom line glow-up

Sun Pharma pulled in a total revenue of INR 520.4bn—a 9% rise from the INR 477.6bn in FY 24. The bottom line looked even better, with adjusted net profit hitting INR 119.8bn, up 19% y/y. This momentum was fueled by their Global Specialty business, which is becoming a major engine for the company.

Their home turf in India is still the winner, representing 33% of the total business. Sales there hit INR169.2bn, growing 13.7% y/y compared to last year’s INR 148.9bn. The US business contributed 31% of the mix, with sales of INR 162.4bn, making it a steady 3.6% y/y climb.

The company’s medication, Ilumya, used to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis raked in $681m in global sales in FY 25. Meanwhile, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and other income segment grew 11% y/y to INR 21.29bn.

A (growth) potion

Sun Pharma put their money where their mouth is with R&D in FY 25. The company poured in INR 32.48bn into the lab. That’s a steady 2.2% increase over the INR 31.78bn they spent back in FY 24.

About 40% of that entire R&D budget was dedicated towards their Global Specialty and innovation pipeline. Sun Pharma currently has 116 generic filings (ANDAs) and 14 new drug applications (NDAs) pending with the US FDA waiting for the green light. Despite this heavy investment in future innovation, the company's recent stock performance has seen a slight cooling off from its all-time highs.

The upside?

At INR 1,652.20, the share price is actually down about 3.1% from a year ago, drifting away from its 52-week peak of INR 1,851.20. Even though its market cap is a staggering INR 3.9tn ($42.4bn), the valuation feels surprisingly chill.

With an average target price of INR 1,956.28, representing 18% upside potential, some analysts think it could skyrocket 44% to INR 2,392.00. Trading at 34.1x, its projected FY 26 earnings, it’s slightly cheaper than its 3-year average of 35.5x.

Bonus: stockmarket pros are bullish. Out of 36 analysts tracking the stock, a massive 32 have "Buy" ratings.

Side effects may include

The new 26% US reciprocal tariff is a major headache. Since Sun Pharma leans hard on patented specialty drugs such as Ilumya, they’re way more exposed to these costs than peers who just stick to generics. There’s massive buzz about a potential $12bn deal for US-based Organon & Co., though the company has officially labeled these reports as “speculative”. Taking on that kind of debt—plus Organon & Co’s $8.9bn baggage—could flip Sun's conservative, cash-positive reputation upside down.

Throw in the never-ending USFDA compliance headaches at manufacturing plants, and you’ve got a potentially bumpy ride.