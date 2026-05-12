Sword Group bolsters UK presence

The digital transformation specialist has announced the acquisition of CirrhusHQ, a leading Edinburgh-based AWS cloud consultancy.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/12/2026 at 02:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The firm provides cloud infrastructure, transformation, and migration services for enterprise-scale information systems, ensuring regulatory compliance, high performance, and resilience across a broad range of sectors.



The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, will significantly enhance Sword's multi-cloud and hybrid expertise across its markets, with a particularly strong footprint in the education and public sectors.



In financial terms, the acquisition adds approximately £6 million in annual revenue, with an EBIT margin exceeding 12%. Once integrated into Sword, CirrhusHQ is expected to deliver organic growth of 20% per annum.