The firm provides cloud infrastructure, transformation, and migration services for enterprise-scale information systems, ensuring regulatory compliance, high performance, and resilience across a broad range of sectors.
The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, will significantly enhance Sword's multi-cloud and hybrid expertise across its markets, with a particularly strong footprint in the education and public sectors.
In financial terms, the acquisition adds approximately £6 million in annual revenue, with an EBIT margin exceeding 12%. Once integrated into Sword, CirrhusHQ is expected to deliver organic growth of 20% per annum.
Sword Group SE has more than 3,600 IT/Digital specialists active in more than 50 countries to accompany its customers in the growth of their organisation in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword Group SE has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management. Sword Group SE optimises its customer's processes and enhances their data.
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