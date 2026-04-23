Last week, Taiwan's stockmarket capitalization briefly overtook that of the London Stock Exchange. This performance was primarily driven by the stellar gains of TSMC.

The shift occurred on Thursday. The Taiwanese market capitalization reached $4,130bn, compared with $4,090bn for the British market, according to Bloomberg. Since then, London has regained the lead, however. Nevertheless, seeing a small country like Taiwan rival the UK is a milestone worth noting.

Behind this performance there is essentially one stock, TSMC, which represents 45% of the total Taiwanese market capitalization.

TSMC larger than...

The semiconductor giant, which produces the world's most advanced chips, is one of the few companies that is fully capitalizing on the AI craze. The stock surged by 81% in 2024, 44% in 2025, and is up 31% so far this year. Last week, the company reported record Q1 results, including earnings of $18bn.

In contrast, the London Stock Exchange has relatively low exposure to tech stocks and is more heavily weighted toward traditional sectors such as banking and mining. The two largest market caps on the London Stock Exchange are AstraZeneca and HSBC, both of which are worth just over $300bn. Notably, we would have to combine the market caps of the five largest European companies - ASML, AstraZeneca, HSBC, LVMH, and Novartis - to exceed that of TSMC ($1,675bn).

If the British market is being overtaken by Taiwan, it is also due to the dearth of IPOs on the London Stock Exchange in recent years. In 2025, there were only 22 initial public offerings. An even more staggering statistic: over the first nine months of 2025, more money was raised on the Angolan stock exchange than in London, according to the Financial Times.

Looking in the rearview mirror

Taiwan is now the 7th largest market in terms of stockmarket capitalization. Of course, the ranking is dominated by the US, followed by China, Japan, Hong Kong, India and the UK. Here is the list of Total market cap of listed companies by country (Regulated and OTC markets):

US: $84,133bn

Mainland China: $14,588bn

Japan: $8,036bn

Hong Kong: $7,500bn

India: $5,056bn

UK: $4,409bn

Taiwan: $4,177bn

Canada: $4,033bn

South Korea: $3,809bn

France: $3,700bn

Germany: $3,135bn

Switzerland: $2,650bn

Saudi Arabia: $2,640bn

Australia: $2,185bn

Netherlands: $1,510bn

(Source: MarketScreener with S&P Capital IQ)

And the UK could continue its slide down the rankings, as the South Korean market capitalization has reached $3,809bn, according to our calculations. In South Korea, the story is somewhat similar to Taiwan's. It is a highly concentrated market, featuring not one but two mega-caps - Samsung ($945bn) and SK Hynix ($542bn) - which are fully benefiting from the AI boom.