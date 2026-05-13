Morgan Stanley has notified the AMF that, as of May 6, it has crossed above the 5% threshold of Teleperformance's voting rights through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 3,165,632 Teleperformance shares representing an equal number of voting rights, corresponding to 5.29% of the capital and 5.16% of the voting rights of the contact center group.