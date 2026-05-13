Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - customer experience management services (85.5%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (53.9%) and America (46.1%); - specialized services (14.5%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection. At the end of 2025, the group had nearly 490,000 employees in 100 countries and offers its services in over 400 languages across over 170 markets. Net sales by customer sector break down into financial services (41%), administrative and government services (40%), telecommunications (12%) and retail (7%).