Oddo BHF notes in today's research report that Teleperformance reported revenue close to expectations. Revenue for Q1 2026 came in at 2,433 MEUR, down 6.9%, compared to the analyst's forecast of 2,455 MEUR (consensus 2,423 MEUR).
On a like-for-like basis, Oddo BHF points out a 2.2% decline (representing -55 MEUR; Oddo BHF -2.3%; consensus -2%), while the currency effect amounted to -141 MEUR and the impact of acquisitions contributed +16 MEUR.
By segment, Oddo BHF highlights: 1/ a 9.9% drop in Specialized Services to 332 MEUR, consistent with its own estimates (327 MEUR; adjusted for the reclassification of Alliance One into 'Core' activities) 2/ For 'Core' activities, revenue fell by 1.7% on a LFL basis (consensus -1%), which the analyst suggests is not entirely a surprise.
Oddo BHF also emphasizes that management has reaffirmed its full-year targets, notably like-for-like revenue growth of between 0% and 2% (Oddo BHF 1%).
According to Oddo BHF, after a weak first quarter, the second quarter is also expected to remain lackluster, with an improvement anticipated in the second half of the year.
'For Specialized Services, the group indicates it is already seeing a sequential improvement in LLS during the first quarter. Momentum should also become more favorable for Core activities as new contracts ramp up,' the research firm stated.
'The EBITA margin is still expected to remain stable (14.6%) with FCF generation between 800-850 MEUR before non-recurring items (expected at 70-90 MEUR).'
Oddo BHF's EBIT and net income estimates remain unchanged. 'The downward revision of our EPS (-6% on average over 2026-2027) is linked to the restatement of non-recurring items,' the broker specified.
According to the analyst, momentum remains weak in the second quarter, but the 2026 targets are generally consistent with expectations, continuing to reflect a particularly low valuation (FCF Yield >25%).
Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- customer experience management services (85.5%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (53.9%) and America (46.1%);
- specialized services (14.5%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection.
At the end of 2025, the group had nearly 490,000 employees in 100 countries and offers its services in over 400 languages across over 170 markets.
Net sales by customer sector break down into financial services (41%), administrative and government services (40%), telecommunications (12%) and retail (7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.