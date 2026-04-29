Teleperformance reports revenue broadly in line with expectations, says Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of 100 EUR following the release of Q1 2026 figures.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/29/2026 at 06:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oddo BHF notes in today's research report that Teleperformance reported revenue close to expectations. Revenue for Q1 2026 came in at 2,433 MEUR, down 6.9%, compared to the analyst's forecast of 2,455 MEUR (consensus 2,423 MEUR).



On a like-for-like basis, Oddo BHF points out a 2.2% decline (representing -55 MEUR; Oddo BHF -2.3%; consensus -2%), while the currency effect amounted to -141 MEUR and the impact of acquisitions contributed +16 MEUR.



By segment, Oddo BHF highlights: 1/ a 9.9% drop in Specialized Services to 332 MEUR, consistent with its own estimates (327 MEUR; adjusted for the reclassification of Alliance One into 'Core' activities) 2/ For 'Core' activities, revenue fell by 1.7% on a LFL basis (consensus -1%), which the analyst suggests is not entirely a surprise.



Oddo BHF also emphasizes that management has reaffirmed its full-year targets, notably like-for-like revenue growth of between 0% and 2% (Oddo BHF 1%).



According to Oddo BHF, after a weak first quarter, the second quarter is also expected to remain lackluster, with an improvement anticipated in the second half of the year.



'For Specialized Services, the group indicates it is already seeing a sequential improvement in LLS during the first quarter. Momentum should also become more favorable for Core activities as new contracts ramp up,' the research firm stated.



'The EBITA margin is still expected to remain stable (14.6%) with FCF generation between 800-850 MEUR before non-recurring items (expected at 70-90 MEUR).'



Oddo BHF's EBIT and net income estimates remain unchanged. 'The downward revision of our EPS (-6% on average over 2026-2027) is linked to the restatement of non-recurring items,' the broker specified.



According to the analyst, momentum remains weak in the second quarter, but the 2026 targets are generally consistent with expectations, continuing to reflect a particularly low valuation (FCF Yield >25%).