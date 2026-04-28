Teleperformance targets revenue growth between +0.0% and +2.0% for 2026

Revenue stood at 2,433 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, down -2.2% on a like-for-like basis (-6.9% as reported), including a +0.1% positive impact related to hyperinflation.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/28/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue for the period declined by -2.2% on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the acceleration of offshore solutions, the expected downturn in Trust & Safety services, and a continued challenging environment for LLS.



Core Services activities generated revenue of 2,101 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, down -6.4% as reported and -1.7% on a like-for-like basis.



Specialized Services revenue amounted to 332 million euros, down -9.9% as reported and -5.5% on a like-for-like basis.



The 2026 targets include group like-for-like revenue growth between +0.0% and +2.0%, a stable recurring EBITA margin of around 14.6%, and net free cash flow generation between 800 and 850 million euros, excluding non-recurring disbursements. Performance is expected to be moderate in the first half with an acceleration in the second half, consistent with 2025, while approximately 70 to 90 million euros in non-recurring restructuring costs are to be recognized in the income

statement.



TP's medium-term financial targets for 2026-2028 include a return to sustained annual like-for-like revenue growth with a target of +4% to +6% by 2028, a recurring EBITA margin of approximately 15.5% in 2028 expected after AI transformation costs, and the generation of cumulative net free cash flow of approximately 3 billion euros over the 2026-28 period, accounting for AI-related investments.