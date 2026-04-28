Revenue for the period declined by -2.2% on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the acceleration of offshore solutions, the expected downturn in Trust & Safety services, and a continued challenging environment for LLS.
Core Services activities generated revenue of 2,101 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, down -6.4% as reported and -1.7% on a like-for-like basis.
Specialized Services revenue amounted to 332 million euros, down -9.9% as reported and -5.5% on a like-for-like basis.
The 2026 targets include group like-for-like revenue growth between +0.0% and +2.0%, a stable recurring EBITA margin of around 14.6%, and net free cash flow generation between 800 and 850 million euros, excluding non-recurring disbursements. Performance is expected to be moderate in the first half with an acceleration in the second half, consistent with 2025, while approximately 70 to 90 million euros in non-recurring restructuring costs are to be recognized in the income statement.
TP's medium-term financial targets for 2026-2028 include a return to sustained annual like-for-like revenue growth with a target of +4% to +6% by 2028, a recurring EBITA margin of approximately 15.5% in 2028 expected after AI transformation costs, and the generation of cumulative net free cash flow of approximately 3 billion euros over the 2026-28 period, accounting for AI-related investments.
Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- customer experience management services (85.5%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (53.9%) and America (46.1%);
- specialized services (14.5%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection.
At the end of 2025, the group had nearly 490,000 employees in 100 countries and offers its services in over 400 languages across over 170 markets.
Net sales by customer sector break down into financial services (41%), administrative and government services (40%), telecommunications (12%) and retail (7%).
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