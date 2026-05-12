Thales has announced, in partnership with ArianeGroup, the successful maiden test fire of the FLP-t 150 ballistic munition at the Île du Levant site (Var), supported by the DGA EM (French Defense Procurement Agency Missile Testing). This trial validates the technological choices and system architecture, which boasts an operational range exceeding 150 km.
Developed to replace the Unitary Rocket Launchers (LRU), the FLP-t 150 is designed for high-intensity combat and is intended to evolve toward even longer-range strike capabilities. The munition features a rear-fin control system allowing for terminal maneuvers and high precision, even in GNSS-jammed (Global Navigation Satellite System) environments.
Under the industrial partnership, Thales provides the overall system, including the X-Fire land launcher, fire control, and the launch system, while ArianeGroup is responsible for the munition's propulsion and guidance systems.
The X-Fire launcher is scheduled to undergo its first demonstration firings by late May 2026. The system is marketed as interoperable with both sovereign and foreign munitions and is compatible with the ATLAS (Automated Fire and Liaison System for Surface-to-Surface Artillery) network.
Shortly before 10:00 a.m., Thales shares were up 1.2% on the Paris Stock Exchange.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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