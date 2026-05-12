Thales and ArianeGroup successfully complete first test fire of FLP-t 150 ballistic munition

The defense group and the space specialist have reached a key milestone in the development of a sovereign French long-range land strike capability.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/12/2026 at 03:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales has announced, in partnership with ArianeGroup, the successful maiden test fire of the FLP-t 150 ballistic munition at the Île du Levant site (Var), supported by the DGA EM (French Defense Procurement Agency Missile Testing). This trial validates the technological choices and system architecture, which boasts an operational range exceeding 150 km.



Developed to replace the Unitary Rocket Launchers (LRU), the FLP-t 150 is designed for high-intensity combat and is intended to evolve toward even longer-range strike capabilities. The munition features a rear-fin control system allowing for terminal maneuvers and high precision, even in GNSS-jammed (Global Navigation Satellite System) environments.



Under the industrial partnership, Thales provides the overall system, including the X-Fire land launcher, fire control, and the launch system, while ArianeGroup is responsible for the munition's propulsion and guidance systems.



The X-Fire launcher is scheduled to undergo its first demonstration firings by late May 2026. The system is marketed as interoperable with both sovereign and foreign munitions and is compatible with the ATLAS (Automated Fire and Liaison System for Surface-to-Surface Artillery) network.



Shortly before 10:00 a.m., Thales shares were up 1.2% on the Paris Stock Exchange.