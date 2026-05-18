Thales recruits former Nissan CFO

Jérémie Papin is set to join the defense and technology group effective July 1, 2026.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/18/2026 at 05:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales has announced the appointment of Jérémie Papin as Chief Financial and Information Systems Officer, effective July 1, 2026. He will succeed Pascal Bouchiat, who is scheduled to retire on that date.



Aged 52, Jérémie Papin previously served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Officer at Nissan Motor, where his remit included finance, M&A, treasury, and information systems. He will join the Thales Executive Committee and report to Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Patrice Caine praised Pascal Bouchiat's contribution to the group's development and noted that Jérémie Papin will be able to 'support Thales' leadership and growth ambitions' through his extensive financial and industrial expertise.



Thales shares are down 1.6% this morning, underperforming a CAC 40 index that has retreated 0.7%.