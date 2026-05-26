Thales has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), alongside Singaporean provider Deeeplabs, to deploy an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) system. The solution will be based on the TopSky - AstraUTM platform.
The system is designed to ensure the secure integration of drones into Singaporean airspace via a single portal featuring operator registration, digital flight planning and authorization, as well as real-time operational monitoring.
This platform aims to improve regulatory processing times and flight coordination, while supporting the growth of applications in sectors such as logistics, infrastructure inspection, maritime operations, emergency response, and urban mobility.
The project will be conducted as part of a consortium with Deeeplabs, which is responsible for deployment support and operational services. This contract strengthens Thales' position in drone traffic management solutions, following the integration of AstraUTM into its portfolio in 2024.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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