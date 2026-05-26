Thales secures drone traffic management contract in Singapore

The French group will provide the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore with an unmanned aircraft traffic management solution designed to support the expansion of the local ecosystem.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/26/2026 at 03:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), alongside Singaporean provider Deeeplabs, to deploy an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) system. The solution will be based on the TopSky - AstraUTM platform.



The system is designed to ensure the secure integration of drones into Singaporean airspace via a single portal featuring operator registration, digital flight planning and authorization, as well as real-time operational monitoring.



This platform aims to improve regulatory processing times and flight coordination, while supporting the growth of applications in sectors such as logistics, infrastructure inspection, maritime operations, emergency response, and urban mobility.



The project will be conducted as part of a consortium with Deeeplabs, which is responsible for deployment support and operational services. This contract strengthens Thales' position in drone traffic management solutions, following the integration of AstraUTM into its portfolio in 2024.



The stock is down 0.5% this morning in Paris.