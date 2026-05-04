And that's not good news for the White House.

US consumer confidence has plunged to its lowest level, despite robust economic statistics and stellar corporate earnings.

According to a Gallup poll released last week, 55% of Americans believe their financial situation is deteriorating, the highest proportion since the survey began in 2001. A few days earlier, the University of Michigan survey indicated that consumer sentiment fell in April to an all-time low of 49.8.

However, the American economy is far from a recession. While growth has certainly slowed in recent quarters, GDP grew by 2% over the first three months of the year, while unemployment remains at historically low levels.

This slump in confidence indicators comes amid rising energy prices resulting from the war in Iran. Gasoline prices are currently at a 4-year high, at nearly $4.5 per gallon ($1.19 per liter), compared with less than $3 at the end of February.

The results of these surveys could be a source of concern, as consumption accounts for just over 2/3 of the US economy. However, recent statistics are quite far from the fears expressed and show that the consumer continues to spend.

In March, retail sales grew by 1.7%, above the 1.4% expected. And according to Bank of America, spending on debit and credit cards (excluding gasoline) increased by 3.6% over the month. Admittedly, this figure is boosted by higher-income earners, but this is not a new phenomenon.

Source: Bank of America Institute

So far, the earnings season also seems to confirm consumer resilience. According to Factset, S&P 500 corporate profits are expected to grow by 27.1% y-o-y, which would constitute the best quarter since Q4 2021. Also according to Factset, S&P 500 corporate margins are at their highest since 2009, at 13.4%.

And while the growth in S&P 500 profits is driven by the stratospheric figures of the "Magnificent 7," tech is not the only sector performing well. Last week, several large companies with significant exposure to the American consumer - Coca-Cola, Visa, Mastercard, Starbucks - reported very strong results. Even airlines are faring rather well. While they are affected by the surge in kerosene prices, demand remains very solid.

This disconnect between hard data (economic statistics) and soft data (surveys) is not new and seems to be accentuating over time. It emerged in 2021/2022 with the return of inflation. This was a major handicap for Joe Biden. The Democrat administration highlighted GDP growth and job creation, while discontent rose among voters faced with soaring prices.

A context that had allowed Donald Trump to have an easy ride during the 2024 presidential election by denouncing "Biden inflation." Today, he faces the same problem as his predecessor. For just over a year, President Trump has been selling his fellow citizens on "America's golden age," but is struggling to keep his main promise: the fight against inflation.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since the start of his second term (34%). His economic performance, in particular, is being singled out. Only 22% of those surveyed approve of his management of the cost of living.