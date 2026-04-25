As Jerome Powell prepares to step down as Chair, the Fed is having to navigate a sensitive transition balancing inflation, politics and monetary independence.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to be on high alert next week. While no change in monetary policy is anticipated at the April 29 meeting, the session will be particularly important as it is set to be the last led by Jerome Powell. His term expires on May 15, following over eight years at the helm of the world's most influential monetary institution, with Kevin Warsh, nominated by Donald Trump in January, poised to take over.



Kevin Warsh's confirmation had been stalled in the Senate by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who refused to move forward until the Department of Justice (DoJ) formally ended its investigation into Jerome Powell regarding renovation costs at the Fed's headquarters. However, the DoJ's decision to drop the probe on Friday is expected to clear the primary hurdle to his confirmation.



Consequently, attention will be almost entirely focused on Wednesday's press conference. Powell will likely be questioned on his legacy, his relationship with the White House, and his future within the Fed, as his term as a Governor runs until January 2028.



On the monetary front, Powell is expected to avoid any departure from previous meetings. The minutes of the last meeting indicated that a vast majority of the Committee saw downside risks to employment, while progress on inflation could be slowed by tensions in the Middle East. The policy statement should therefore reiterate that the economy remains solid, but that the Fed is closely monitoring the effects of the energy shock, particularly on inflation expectations.



Journalists' questions are also expected to touch upon Kevin Warsh's recent statements, specifically his comments regarding a potential "price decline" driven by artificial intelligence. These remarks may seem out of step, given that US inflation has persisted above the Fed's 2% target for five years, and that the Trump administration's immigration measures, tariffs and the war in the Middle East are rekindling inflationary pressures.



Powell will probably avoid commenting directly on his potential successor's doctrine, but he may remind listeners that the Committee does not share this interpretation. The same logic applies to the balance sheet, as Warsh wishes to further reduce the Fed's holdings, particularly the nearly $2 trillion in mortgage-backed securities. Powell is expected to stick to defending the current, more gradual approach without engaging in a direct confrontation over a possible acceleration of the runoff.



Warsh arrives at the Fed with little past credibility built up



It is important to remember that Warsh's arrival should not be interpreted as an automatic change in monetary regime. The Fed remains a collegiate institution, and monetary policy decisions are made by a majority vote of the Committee. Warsh will arrive with relatively little "credibility capital" compared to his predecessors, with some critics reproaching him for an intellectual trajectory deemed political and opportunistic.



At the start of the Obama administration in 2008 and 2009, Kevin Warsh continued to emphasize inflationary risks, even as the US economy was undergoing its worst crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. He was also highly critical of the Fed's rate cuts in 2024 at the end of the Biden term, before performing a complete turnaround in 2025 with Trump's return to the White House, signaling support for rate cuts, despite a less favorable inflationary backdrop.

The real issue will therefore not only be what Warsh thinks, but his ability to convince a majority of members.