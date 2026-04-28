Jerome Powell has yet to decide whether he will remain a governor or resign upon the arrival of his successor.

After eight years at the helm of the Fed, Jerome Powell is presiding over his final meeting today and tomorrow. While the path for his successor has been cleared in recent days, what the current Fed Chair does next is unclear.

The Department of Justice's dismissal of its investigation against him will indeed break the deadlock in the Senate. The Banking Committee is expected to approve Kevin Warsh's nomination on Wednesday, ahead of a full floor vote. Republicans hold a majority for both votes. Consequently, Kevin Warsh should be confirmed before Jerome Powell's term expires on May 15.

However, a central question remains: will Jerome Powell stay on the Fed Board until the end of his term as governor (January 2028) or will he resign when his successor arrives? During his last press conference, Powell said that he would decide based on what he believes "is best for the institution and the public we serve."

Reading the American press, one gathers that the 73-year-old Powell would probably prefer to prune the roses in his garden rather than continue to juggle monetary policy matters. If he does stay, it's because he believes that the institution's independence is at stake.

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has pressured the Fed for more rate cuts. He has repeatedly threatened to fire Powell, launched an investigation into Governor Lisa Cook (accused of mortgage fraud), and accused Jerome Powell of being responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in cost overruns for the renovation of the Fed headquarters (hence the DOJ investigation).

Resigning now would therefore mean conceding a point to Donald Trump and his pressure campaign. Conversely, staying might expose him even further to political attacks. Currently, the Fed's base case is to maintain rates for a fairly long period, given that inflation remains a bit high and that the labor market is relatively solid. However, Donald Trump wants rate cuts, and it is easy to imagine him accusing Powell of using his influence to stall them.

Yet, during his eight years in charge of the Fed, Jerome Powell has always steered clear of politics. This stance enabled him to be appointed governor by Barack Obama, chair by Donald Trump, and then reappointed by Joe Biden. The current Fed Chair is also the public official with the highest approval rating, according to Gallup.

Historically, outgoing Fed Chairs resign from the Board. Only Marriner Eccles stayed on for an additional three years as a governor. However, Jerome Powell could very well choose to stay. And if he does, he could still resign in a few months if he feels the Fed is in safe hands.

Powell's departure would primarily allow Donald Trump to appoint his successor. A majority of governors (4 out of 7) would then have been appointed by President Trump. No other seats will become vacant before the end of his term.