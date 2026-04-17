With the conflict in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz has found itself at the epicenter of global geopolitics. In just a few hours, the wakes of ships on the water's surface gave way to other white trails: those of missiles streaking across the sky. It is a situation that caught markets off guard… but not the legislator.

Mentioned with every spike in tensions with Iran, the blocking of maritime traffic had until now been considered a "sea serpent" by the markets. "Investors like to be scared it seems, but let's be clear, the closure of the strait will never happen," a financial analyst confided as recently as early March.



And yet... the locking down of Hormuz, through which some 20% of global hydrocarbon flows pass each year, caught markets off guard, as they had previously considered Iran too militarily weak to impose a blockade.



In reality, the Iranian threat to target vessels passing through the strait (a threat that has, at times, been carried out) was enough to send insurance premiums skyrocketing and paralyze navigation.



An Ancient Question



The control of maritime straits has always been a strategic factor for states. Panama, Suez, Gibraltar, Malacca, Magellan, Formosa... all are highly strategic locations for global maritime trade that have regularly been focal points of tension.



In France, the construction of the Canal des Deux-Mers (comprising the Garonne Canal and the Canal du Midi) between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean was intended to guard against a potential closure of the Strait of Gibraltar by Spain.



Since then, law has stepped in, attempting to pacify tensions by establishing common rules. Since 1982, the movement of ships at sea has been governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS, known as the Montego Bay Convention), which struck a balance between state sovereignty and freedom of navigation.



What the Law Says



In concrete terms, the Strait of Hormuz legally falls under the regime of international straits, which guarantees the near-free movement of vessels (including military ones) and aircraft, without the possibility of suspension by coastal states.



The legislator has nonetheless granted coastal states the possibility to organize traffic and adopt rules regarding safety, pollution, or traffic flow within the passage.



Legally, Iran can therefore slow down traffic and adopt a policy of "excessive zeal" by multiplying procedures and inspections.



On the other hand, the blockade implemented by Tehran appears to be entirely outside the legal framework. However, the Islamic Republic defends a different interpretation of the law, relying on the so-called "innocent passage" legislation, which normally applies in territorial waters and allows a coastal state to temporarily suspend navigation in its waters; a position widely rejected by the international community.



American Intervention



This legal question has been somewhat complicated by the United States' decision to block the passage in turn. The law proclaims the illegality of blockades in peacetime but provides for exceptions in times of war. The reference text on the law of armed conflict at sea, the San Remo Manual, dates from 1994 and specifies that a blockade is only authorized in the event of an international armed conflict, provided it is declared, effective, non-discriminatory, and does not cause famine or block food aid. The blockade is thus perceived as "a method of naval warfare."



This has done little to convince the Iranians, who were quick to react. "If the United States, acting in an aggressive and terrorist manner, persists in its illegal action of imposing a maritime blockade in the region and creating insecurity for Iranian commercial vessels and tankers, this action will constitute a prelude to a violation of the ceasefire," warned Major General Ali Abdollahi, now taking refuge behind the law.



Risk of Contagion?



A final peculiarity of the case: neither Iran nor the United States has ratified the Montego Bay Convention. In practice, however, both countries largely apply the convention as customary law. Ultimately, the US-Iranian rivalry has stretched to the very boundaries of international law. It is a situation that also worries observers due to the risk of contagion.



Thus, "in light of the situation in Hormuz, a Chinese leader could very well consider that the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan are an integral part of China and set up a toll, deciding who can pass or not based on their position on Taiwan," an analyst recently sighed.



This possibility is by no means far-fetched given Beijing's determination to promote the idea of "Greater China," and it could send shockwaves as far as Europe: the Taiwan Strait indeed sees nearly 25% of European exports pass through its waters.