In the coming weeks, Groupe Bogart will begin distributing its products through the Parfümerie Pieper network. Subject to the final completion of the transaction, the retailer is expected to rapidly become a high-value-added preferred partner for the group's Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics division.

The group will keep the market informed regarding the final closing of the transaction.

Founded in 1931, Stadtparfümerie Pieper is a renowned family-owned business with a network of 110 stores and is a member of the Beauty Alliance group.