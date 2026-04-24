The Konckier family (Bogart) acquires German retailer Stadtparfümerie Pieper

The Konckier family, the controlling shareholder of Bogart, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of the German company Stadtparfümerie Pieper, a long-standing player in selective perfume distribution in Germany. This transaction is part of a restructuring process under self-administration. The final completion of the deal remains subject to customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/24/2026 at 12:16 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the coming weeks, Groupe Bogart will begin distributing its products through the Parfümerie Pieper network. Subject to the final completion of the transaction, the retailer is expected to rapidly become a high-value-added preferred partner for the group's Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics division.



The group will keep the market informed regarding the final closing of the transaction.



Founded in 1931, Stadtparfümerie Pieper is a renowned family-owned business with a network of 110 stores and is a member of the Beauty Alliance group.