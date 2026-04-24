Wall Street is trying to regain its footing after a recent rebound began to lose some force. The S&P 500 and Europe's Stoxx 600 have risen in only one of the past four sessions. Investors are no longer buying everything simply because it has a ticker symbol and a pulse. But in one corner of the market, the mood remains almost aggressively enthusiastic: semiconductors. The chip sector has now posted 17 straight gains.

Intel is the latest beneficiary. The company, long treated as the aging uncle of the chip industry, surprised investors with AI-supported results. Its shares jumped sharply after hours and were set for what could be a record gain. German software group SAP offered a similar message from a different angle. Its shares climbed after it showed that its cloud business is still growing strongly. Its cloud backlog rose 25% at constant currencies, slightly ahead of expectations. This comes after software companies have recently been punished by investors worried that AI may reduce the value of traditional enterprise software. SAP's results suggested that, at least for now, customers are not walking away from the old systems. They are trying to bolt AI onto them and hope the whole thing does not become an expensive filing cabinet with opinions.

The shape of the AI trade in 2026 remains strange. It began with the obvious giants: Microsoft, Alphabet, and the other hyperscalers with enough cash, data, and computing power to turn AI from a clever demo into a global business. Then investors chased the suppliers: the Nvidia and Broadcom phase. Then they went after the suppliers' suppliers: ASML, TSMC, Applied Materials. Then came the second-order beneficiaries: server makers, data-center operators, electrical-equipment companies, utilities, memory-chip producers, and connectivity firms. In other words, AI has gone from being a product story to an infrastructure story. That is why the word "supercycle" keeps coming up.

The term is overused, but not useless. A true economic supercycle needs two things: size and duration. The size is no longer in doubt. The capital spending is enormous. Data centers, chips, power systems, networking equipment, cloud platforms: this is no small corporate fad being funded from leftover marketing budgets. The duration is the open question. Three and a half years after ChatGPT introduced mass-market AI to the public, the investment wave is still rolling. But whether it lasts long enough to justify today's stock prices is the question investors are trying to answer with very expensive enthusiasm.

Oracle shows why that may be risky. Its enormous data-center deal tied to OpenAI - roughly $300 billion - has run into financing challenges. Banks are reportedly struggling to spread the loans around because they are already near exposure limits. The AI boom needs chips, energy, land, cooling systems, electricity, and lots of debt.

There are also social costs that markets have not fully priced in. Meta recently offered a glimpse of where it thinks work is going: humans training and supervising AI systems that may eventually replace the tasks those humans used to perform. Across the technology sector, job cuts are becoming more visible. Nike, though not a tech company, is also cutting about 1,400 workers, or roughly 2% of its workforce. The broader point is hard to miss: companies are still trying to protect margins, even as investors celebrate growth.

For now, the AI supercycle is stronger than its side effects. That does not mean the side effects are imaginary. Software stocks have already been hit by fears that AI will weaken business models once considered safe. Entire industries are being forced to ask whether their barriers to entry were ever real, or merely convenient. The market is not blind to this, but it is simply choosing to look past it because the money flowing into AI infrastructure is larger, louder, and more exciting.

Meanwhile, oil is rising for a fifth straight day, with Brent above $105 a barrel, as the Middle East conflict continues to strain markets. A third U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the region, giving Donald Trump more military power to enforce the blockade of Iranian ports and potentially resume strikes. Reports of an Iranian ship being chased by a U.S. destroyer underline how fragile the situation has become.

In corporate news, DeepSeek, the Chinese AI lab, has launched preview versions of its long-awaited V4 model, claiming big improvements in agentic coding. The company says the model is now its internal go-to coding agent and compares favorably with some leading Western models in user experience, though it still trails the strongest "thinking" modes. The AI race is not slowing, and it is not confined to Silicon Valley.

Avis Budget has been crushed, falling sharply after a two-day collapse. Boyd Gaming disappointed investors, while Carlisle and Chemed pleased them. Spirit Airlines found itself in the middle of an extraordinary political-business story, with Trump saying the government could bail out or even buy the struggling carrier.

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Dollar index : 98.775

: 98.775 Gold : $4,689

: $4,689 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $106.75 ( WTI ) $97.18

: $106.75 ( ) $97.18 United States 10 years : 4.33%

: 4.33% BITCOIN: $77,731

In corporate news: