Most investors focus on a handful of financial ratios. However, the most common ones often harbor flaws. In this series of articles, we will review these limitations to help you make more informed decisions in the markets.

It's difficult to imagine a series pitting mainstream indicators against those used by insiders without addressing the market's favorite ratio. The P/E (Price Earnings Ratio) measures the price investors are willing to pay for each euro of net income. At a glance, it enables a comparison of the valuation of two companies relative to their profits. It should be remembered that an expensive stock is not necessarily a poor investment: the market may be anticipating strong growth or a new strategy.

Caution is nevertheless required regarding the calculation method. Profit is an accounting construct subject to rules that sometimes mask economic reality. Non-cash charges, such as depreciation, amortization, or provisions, are decisive here. A company may thus report a modest profit because it is amortizing heavily, while its cash reserves are actually filling up. Net income remains, by general consensus, the easiest data point to smooth in order to meet analysts' expectations.

The True Yield for the Shareholder

The FCF (Free Cash Flow Yield) Yield corrects the major flaw of the P/E: it measures the actual cash remaining for a company after financing its operations and maintenance capital expenditures. To obtain it, FCF per share is divided by the stock price. This ratio primarily serves as a viability test for shareholder remuneration. By comparing the dividend to the FCF Yield, one can verify whether the company is dipping into its reserves or taking on debt to pay its coupon. Ideally, the FCF Yield should be higher than the dividend yield to ensure a healthy distribution.

For capital-intensive sectors, the FCF Yield is a more relevant standalone indicator. Unlike the P/E, it incorporates capital expenditure (CAPEX). However, one must be mindful of cyclicality: a massive factory renovation over one year can cause the ratio to drop without necessarily degrading the quality of the company, which is then preparing for future growth. Finally, the sensitivity of this indicator to working capital requirements (WCR) must be monitored. Cash flows depend directly on customer payment terms and inventory turnover. Poor management of these items can literally decimate the FCF Yield, regardless of the company's theoretical profitability.

The Case of Telecoms

The example of AT&T perfectly illustrates this discrepancy. On paper, the American operator shows solid profitability with an attractive P/E of 8.17x. However, an examination of the balance sheets reveals a more complex reality: to maintain its position, the group must invest heavily in its infrastructure. As a result, its FCF Yield stands at 5.65% for FY 2025.

The P/E here suggests a "cheap" stock with a theoretical yield of 12.5% (the inverse of the ratio, 1/8). But the FCF Yield highlights a valuable anomaly: the real cash yield is only 5.65%. This difference of nearly 7% shows that the market, by focusing on net income, expects a return on investment far greater than what the company can actually distribute. In reality, a large portion of the reported profits is immediately reabsorbed by capital expenditures, leaving little leeway to reward shareholders or reduce debt.

How to Use Them?

The rule is simple: net income must be systematically compared to free cash flow (FCF). A net income significantly higher than FCF, and thus an FCF Yield mechanically much lower than the inverse of the P/E (1/PE), betrays a company whose profits exist only on paper. Once the expenses vital to its survival are deducted, real profitability evaporates. Conversely, when these two indicators converge, the company sends a signal of rigorous management. This demonstrates a strong ability to convert every euro of accounting profit into cash.

Like any measurement tool, the FCF Yield cannot be interpreted in isolation. It must be put into perspective with sector averages and the performance of direct competitors. This approach draws on the management principles of benchmarks like Terry Smith or Warren Buffett, who prioritize cash flow analysis over the sometimes misleading analysis of net income.