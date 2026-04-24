Monday, April 20, 2026
- AI alignment is impossible (Persuasion).
- AI leaders agree on two things: change is coming, and no one can be trusted (Intelligencer).
- Meanwhile, Xi remains idle (Axios).
- When the planets align... for real (National Geographic).
- Stunning photos of Japanese cherry blossoms (The Atlantic).
- The gold rush of Republican States (Axios).
- What is the real price of oil right now? (Bloomberg).
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- UAE seeks U.S. financial lifeline as Middle East conflict persists (Wall Street Journal).
- How cybercrime became a flagship industry in "Scambodia" (Wall Street Journal).
- Are the AI-Men the next Fords or Rockefellers? (The Economist).
- The importance of monitoring your bank account... (Klement on Investing).
- What I learned about billionaires from Jeff Bezos's private retreat (The Atlantic).
- England: How a small island conquered the world (Sheet.works).
- In Trump's circle, women aren't the only ones concerned with their appearance (New York Times).
- The new approach to valuation (Financial Times).
- J.D. Vance's theory of Trumpism is no match for the practice (The Economist).
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
- Why Universal Basic Income is making a comeback (Platformer).
- The Hunt for Red October: The Sequel (Bloomberg).
- Will China get richer before it gets smaller? (FT Alphaville).
- A dangerous blind spot in Donald Trump's Iran war strategy (The Economist).
- The new AI-integrated War Room (MIT Technology Review).
- How Nestle's pioneering operations in China descended into chaos (Financial Times).
- Tim Cook's legacy by the numbers (Bloomberg).
- The aides keeping the President in the dark (The Atlantic).
- The night the government closed the skies over El Paso (New York Times).
- Divorce means a lower standard of living (Wall Street Journal).
Thursday, April 23, 2026
- Trump's drug pricing policy deprives European patients of new treatments (Bloomberg).
- Another look at the Korean stock market miracle (Project Syndicate).
- Photos: When nature reclaims its rights (The Atlantic).
- New gas-powered data centers could emit more greenhouse gases than entire nations (Wired).
- At the Athanor trial, the DGSE fails to repair its image (Mediapart).
- A visual history of programming languages (Sheet.works).
- Dreame plans to build everything from hypercars to hair dryers to become the "Chinese Elon Musk" (The Verge).
- How redistricting backfired on the Republicans (Wall Street Journal).
- Lebanon: A spectator at its own ceasefire negotiations (Financial Times).
Friday, April 24, 2026
- Trump's social media blitz on Iran war sows confusion among advisers (Bloomberg).
- The arbitrage trade worsening the private credit crisis (Wall Street Journal).
- You will soon feel the effects of the AI financial crisis (The Verge).
- What to know about the missing scientists worrying Congress (Axios).
- Women receive poorer investment advice than men (Klement on Investing).
- The week Meta employees became training data (Platformer).
- How Europe regulated itself into American vassalage (The Economist).
- The rise and fall of "petty tyrants" (Noema).