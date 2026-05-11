Theraclion raises nearly 6 million euros via units with warrants

Theraclion has announced the success of its rights issue, raising 5.99 million euros through the issuance of 12,484,467 shares with warrants (ABSA) at a unit price of 0.48 euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/11/2026 at 03:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following the subscription period, which ran from April 24 to May 6, the transaction saw total demand for 12,820,701 units, representing a total requested amount of 6.15 million euros and a subscription rate of 102.69% of the initial offering.



Furthermore, as part of this capital increase, Theraclion issued 12,484,467 warrants which, if fully exercised, would result in an additional capital increase of 2 million euros between May 13, 2026, and May 12, 2028.



The proceeds from this transaction extend the medtech company's cash runway until June 2027, strengthening its financial structure and securing its funding.



Settlement-delivery and the admission of the new shares to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market are scheduled for May 13. The new shares will carry immediate dividend rights and will be fully fungible with existing shares.