TotalEnergies and TPAO Forge Partnership for Exploration in Turkey
TotalEnergies and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakli (TPAO) signed a memorandum of understanding today regarding exploration opportunities. This agreement establishes a framework for technical cooperation, including a joint assessment of exploration prospects within the Turkish sector of the Black Sea as well as internationally.
"We are pleased to initiate this cooperation with TPAO, which leverages the technical expertise of both our companies to examine mutually beneficial exploration opportunities in the Black Sea and abroad," stated Nicola Mavilla, Exploration Director at TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2025, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (39.1%): at the end of 2025 operated 12,775 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (9.7%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (5%): primarily liquefied natural gas (43.9 million tons sold in 2025), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.8%): 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2025;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (22.8%), Europe (45%), Africa (10%), North America (7.2%) and other (15%).
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