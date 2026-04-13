TotalEnergies and TPAO Forge Partnership for Exploration in Turkey

TotalEnergies and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakli (TPAO) signed a memorandum of understanding today regarding exploration opportunities. This agreement establishes a framework for technical cooperation, including a joint assessment of exploration prospects within the Turkish sector of the Black Sea as well as internationally.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/13/2026 at 10:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"We are pleased to initiate this cooperation with TPAO, which leverages the technical expertise of both our companies to examine mutually beneficial exploration opportunities in the Black Sea and abroad," stated Nicola Mavilla, Exploration Director at TotalEnergies.